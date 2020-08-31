Reports: Liverpool refuse to meet Bayern Munich's asking price for Thiago Alcantara for one reason

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been in talks for Thiago Alcantara this summer, but nothing has materialised so far. The midfielder is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer, with the Reds and Manchester United keen on signing him.

Thiago Alcantara has rejected a new deal at Bayern Munich. The German side are also keen on selling him this summer as he has just a year left on his deal.

Thiago Alcantara is waiting because he strongly wants to move to Premier League this summer. Liverpool are still in contact with him but Bayern told again 2 days ago they’re going to sell Thiago only for €30m. Jürgen Klopp wants Thiago too. It’s up to the clubs. 🔴 #LFC #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Bayern Munich have set a price tag of €30 million on the Spaniard, and Liverpool are refusing to meet it. Fabrizio Romano explains that the main reason for the Reds not agreeing on the fee is because they can sign him for free in 6 months.

With Thiago having just a year left on his current deal, he will be free to sign a pre-contract with Liverpool in January and move to the Premier League side next summer for free.

in 6 months you can sign him as a free agent... that’s why Liverpool have not offered €30m (at the moment) — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Liverpool need Thiago, says Darren Bent

Former Tottenham striker, Darren Bent has asked Liverpool to sign Thiago at all costs this summer. He believes that they need to strengthen the team if they want to retain the Premier League title this season.

Darren Bent adds that that Chelsea and Manchester City are bound to strengthen their squads this summer and will put more pressure on Liverpool in the title race. He told talkSPORT:

“[Liverpool] definitely need to strengthen. Just because you won the league this year you can’t just sit back because Chelsea look like they’re having a go, United will have a go, City will come again. So they need to strengthen and bringing in someone like Thiago Alcantara, what a player he is.”

“The money, that’s the thing I can’t get my head round, that he’s 29, it’s £25m for him to go to Liverpool because he’s got one year left. What I don’t understand is why are Arsenal not in for him? Chelsea can’t because they’re signing everybody, United, City.”

“He is a top, top player; we saw what he did in the Champions League final. For £25m you would think all the top teams around Europe would go: ‘We’ll have some of that’. But yet it seems to be only Liverpool are the only team, maybe he only wants to go to Liverpool, but it seems like Liverpool are the only team in for him.”

Manchester United are close to signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax but will still reportedly battle Liverpool for Thiago.