According to MirrorFootball, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has emerged as a target for Wolverhamptom Wanderers. Oxlade-Chamberlain would cost Wolves somewhere in the region of £30 million, as Liverpool would look to recoup the money they spent to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in 2017.

Oxlade Chamberlain has made 64 appearances and scored seven goals during his time at Liverpool. In his three seasons at the club, Oxlade-Chamberlain won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League in the 2019-20 season.

Since Oxlade-Chamberlain's £25 million pound move to Liverpool from Arsenal, the 27-year-old has played predominantly as a midfielder for Liverpool. Oxlade-Chamberlain had sighted Jurgen Klopps' willingness to play him as a midfielder, which is his preferred position, as one of the reasons why he joined Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain emerges as target for Wolves after latest Liverpool arrivals https://t.co/VlfnsOZJYp — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 19, 2020

Liverpool have a problem of plenty in midfield

Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on his way to Wolves

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been impressive in midfield during his time at Liverpool and was recalled to the England squad after some solid performances in the centre of the park. Oxlade Chamberlain narrowly missed playing in Euro 2018 because of an ACL injury he suffered while on duty for Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool after the club announced the signing of Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcantara. Liverpool have a surplus in midfield, with the club boasting the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Thiago, all fighting for the midfield spots.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would therefore find it hard to establish a place in Liverpool's starting XI, and regular playing time this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are a club that has taken the Premier League by storm since their promotion from the Championship in 2018. Wolves finished the 2019-20 campaign in 7th place, just outside the European spots after a final-day defeat to Chelsea.

Advertisement

Wolves are looking to mount a serious challenge to the top 6 clubs this season and, after raising funds from the sale of Diogo Jota to Liverpool, Wolves are looking to reinvest that money in a quality player.

Wolves eye Liverpool raid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following Diogo Jota transferhttps://t.co/NkycgiUBej — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) September 20, 2020

In Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wolves will be getting a Premier League and Champions League winner, an England international, a player with pace, strength and versatility. Oxlade-Chamberlain also has one eye on making the England squad for the 2021 Euros and hence will be highly motivated to play well this season.

A move to Wolves could do wonders for Oxlade-Chamberlain as they are a club with ambition, pedigree, and star quality in their squad. The possibility of a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain to Wolves seems to make sense, and it looks like negotiations between the club and Liverpool are ongoing.