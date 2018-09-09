Reports: Liverpool star, Joe Gomez to be awarded a new contract

Joe Gomez and Jurgen Klopp

What's the Story?

Liverpool's 21-year-old center back, Joe Gomez has been in flying colors since the start of 2018-19 Premier League campaign and according to Mirror, Liverpool is set to award him with a new contract.

Joe Gomez still has four years to run on his current Liverpool contract but however, his continuously increasing importance in Reds' squad looks like has urged the Anfield Club to offer him a new bumper contract.

In case you didn't know..

Liverpool's backline has been a subject of headlines and this is the area which has sparked numerous questions from so many years. Joe Gomez’ looked almost unbelievably comfortable alongside van Dijk, showing communication similar to that of a partnership which has existed for a lot of years. In him and van Dijk, the Merseyside club looks like have found a solid center back partnership which they were in search for, since long.

Gomez, who underwent a serious ankle surgery in the summer to rectify the problem, was recently recalled by England coach Gareth Southgate in the Lions' squad for Saturday’s Nations League game with Spain and the friendly against Switzerland and the center back certainly made something out of it by delivering a fine defensive performance.

As Dejan Lovren still remains in contention to start after returning from World Cup for Reds, Ragnar Klavan's move away from Anfield to the Italian outfit Cagliari and consisting injuries derailing Joel Matip's performance meant Joe Gomez was the only man to play alongside Virgil Van Dijk and it appears that he has almost sealed his place in Liverpool's squad.

The heart of the matter

The 21-year-old English defender, Joe Gomez has been chosen at the position at back to partner with Virgil van Dijk by Jurgen Klopp since the start of the Premier League's newest edition of 2018-19. Since then, the center back has played outstandingly well and particularly, a thumping man of the match performance against Leicester City in Premier League last time out illuminated his charisma as a fine defender.

And for further prospering in the fresh defensive partnership of him and the Dutchman and to make sure the auspicious former Charlton youngster piles his trade for the Anfield club for years to come, Liverpool is being reported to hand Joe Gomez a new lucrative contract. Liverpool has just offered a new deal to their captain Jordan Henderson and it looks like Gomez is set to become another player to commit his future to the red half of Merseyside.

Rumor probability/Rating: 7/10

It doesn't' look speculative and will come out as no surprise as Gomez's current showings make him a deserving man to get a new contract. Moreover, various publications like Mirror and Express have given credible reports regarding the same.

What's next?

Gomez looks like has taken full benefits of Liverpool's current backline situation. He is still 21 and has a massive scope of further improvement. Liverpool offering the England international a new contract will be a win-win deal for both the club and the player.

Liverpool, of course, will always want to see talented youngsters are remained at Anfield to keep the young and also Gomez will be looking to establish himself as one of the best defenders in the world and perhaps Liverpool will be an ideal club for him.