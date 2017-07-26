Reports: Liverpool set to beat Chelsea to signature of £70 million defender

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 26 Jul 2017, 11:06 IST

Jurgen Klopp is optimistic about signing new players before the next season begins

What's the story?

Liverpool have been embroiled for months in an endless transfer saga, in their pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender has been on manager Jurgen Klopp's radar for several months now, with recent reports reigniting the possibility of a move. Sky Sports reported that the Liverpool-van Dijk episode may yet be far from completion, with the defender expected to join The Reds before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window for upwards of £60 million.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool had pursued van Dijk rather aggressively earlier in the transfer window with reports suggesting that Klopp had personally approached the Southampton defender and had successfully persuaded him to join the Anfield club. However, Southampton soon intervened and the speculation was forced to end with Liverpool issuing a public apology and claiming to end their interest in the 26-year-old.

Should van Dijk move to Liverpool, he will join the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren, all of whom left St. Mary's Stadium for Anfield.

The heart of the matter

Despite failing to procure the defender earlier this summer, Klopp seems to be persistent in his chase for the Dutch defender and reports suggest that sources close to the player have claimed that he will most certainly sign for Liverpool before the end of the transfer window. Liverpool though have not submitted a new bid yet, or approached the player.

Klopp admitted earlier this week that Liverpool are prepared to spend big bucks this window in a bid to bolster the squad before the next season begins. Their pursuit for Naby Keita is seemingly hanging in limbo, with RB Leipzig refusing to sell the Guinean midfielder. As a result, The Reds could well be tempted to go after van Dijk yet again.

In the meantime, van Dijk's relationship with Southampton seems to have soured further, with the player preferring to train in solitude instead of with the club. He was also left out of the squad that flew to France for a training camp earlier this week, and has allegedly requested for a move away from the Saints. The player is keen on moving to Liverpool and wishes to play under Klopp.

"The boy said that he is not available to play because he wants to leave. This is the decision,” said Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino, about the situation.

Video

Author's take

With van Dijk's relationship with Southampton going from bad to worse, it is only a matter of time before The Saints decide to get rid of the player. Liverpool are said to be the player's number one destination, with Chelsea and Manchester City also reportedly interested hence it will be interesting to see who eventually gets him to sign on the dotted line.

With just over a month until the end of the transfer window, the heat is on, not just on the club, but also on the player to steer his future and make the move happen.