Reports: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested in Leeds United sensation Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to the Mirror.

Phillips is regarded as a potential future star and has subsequently been linked with some top clubs.

Liverpool have now set their eyes on Phillips as an option to shore up their midfield. Despite signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer, Jurgen Klopp could potentially lose Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international has only one year left in his Liverpool contract and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Liverpool could then be short of a midfielder, and Phillips is seen as an ideal replacement. Since making his debut for Leeds United in 2015, the 24-year old has amassed nearly 200 appearances in all competitions for the club and recently earned a call-up to the England national team.

Aston Villa made a £25 million bid for Phillips last summer, only for it to be rejected. A fee of £50 million has been quoted as Leeds United's asking price.

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the midfielder. With Moussa Sissoko in his 30s, Phillips is seen as a potential option to bolster their midfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool enjoyed a good summer transfer window, strengthening their squad in key areas. Left-back Kostas Tsimikas, midfielder Thiago and forward Diogo Jota have all arrived for relatively cheap fees.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men have not begun the season well. The EPL champions won their opening three league games but a shocking 7-2 loss to Aston Villa and a 2-2 draw against a ten-man Everton has halted their progress.

With goalkeeper Alisson Becker out with an injury, the game against Everton saw key centre-back Virgil van Dijk get injured as well, with reports suggesting it could be a long-term one.

🙏 Wishing @VirgilvDijk a speedy recovery as reports suggest it’s an ACL injury that could keep him out until next season. pic.twitter.com/2HKJHpBff9 — SPORF (@Sporf) October 17, 2020

While Liverpool remain favourites to defend their league title, potentially losing two important players in their defence could prove to be problematic for Jurgen Klopp.

Tottenham Hotspur also enjoyed an excellent transfer window, addressing their problems as well as adding strength and depth across the squad, including bringing back prodigal son Gareth Bale on loan from Real Madrid.

