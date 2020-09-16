Reports: Liverpool unhappy with Bayern Munich's valuation of Thiago Alcantara

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly baulked at Bayern Munich's €30-million valuation of midfielder Thiago Alcantara and are yet to submit a bid for him.

This is according to journalist Ronan Murphy, via reliable German outlet Bild.

Liverpool have made contact with Bayern Munich about Thiago, but think their asking price of €30m is too high, according to Sport Bild. #LFC #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) September 16, 2020

According to Daily Mirror, the Reds feel that Bayern Munich will be forced to lower their demands for the player if they put off making a bid until the last week of the transfer window.

However, they also face competition for the player from rivals Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also said to be interested in the Spanish playmaker but like Liverpool, the Manchester giants are also of the opinion that shelling out €30 million for a 29-year-old player is over the top.

In addition, the Red Devils have already secured the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, meaning that another midfielder may not be a priority.

Move for Thiago Alcantara hinges on Gini Wijnaldum's future

Liverpool's willingness to seal the deal for Thiago Alcantara also reportedly hinges on the future of midfield maestro Gini Wijnaldum.

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to be of transfer interest to Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

However, the Dutch manager openly admitted that the club could only free up funds to purchase players if others leave first.

Even the Memphis Depay transfer, which has reportedly been agreed on all levels, has been put on hold while the La Liga giants mobilise the required funds to complete the signing.

Ronald Koeman just confirmed the situation regarding Memphis Depay deal: “We need to sell players before we can sign Depay”. 🔵🔴 #FCB #OL #Barça https://t.co/VK2vqa36MK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

It would only follow that a potential move for Wijnaldum would be further down the pecking order, thereby indirectly affecting Liverpool's ability to fast track the Thiago Alcantara transfer.

However, a potential saving grace for Liverpool could arrive in the form of Divock Origi, who has attracted the interest of a number of clubs.

Fenerbahce is said to be leading the race for the Belgian's signature with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham and Aston Villa also interested.

Should Origi be sold, Liverpool could conceivably utilise the transfer fee they receive to try and complete the Thiago Alcantara deal.

The midfielder, who won the treble with Bayern Munich in the recently-concluded 2019/20 season, has been open about seeking a new challenge in the upcoming season.