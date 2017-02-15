Reports: Luis Enrique has lost the trust of the Barcelona dressing room

The manager got everything wrong tactically against the French giants in the UEFA Champions League

by Rohit Viswanathan News 15 Feb 2017, 16:29 IST

The beginning of the end for Lucho?

What’s the story?

FC Barcelona’s 4-0 loss at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain highlighted a weakness that has been prevalent for a quite a while. The players did not seem to know how to break PSG down and were regularly caught out in possession.

Luis Enrique looked completely distraught at the sight of his team being decimated by Angel Di Maria and co. It seems that this is the least of his concerns at the moment with reports from radio station El Partidazo de COPE, the players have lost faith in the manager and are convinced he will leave at the end of the season.

The players were already convinced that ENriue did not want to stay at the club beyond this season and have now lost faith in his ability to manage the team, a feeling that has compounded after the 4-0 loss.

Enrique also wants to leave the club but wants his assistant Unzue to take over next season.

In case you didn’t know...

Luis Enrique has played for FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. He managed to win La Liga twice with the Catalans and once with Los Blancos. He went on to make a name for himself in management with AS Roma and Celta Vigo before taking over at Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

FC Barcelona players already started to have doubts over Luis Enriques ability even before the PSG game. The Catalans have had an uncharacteristic campaign in La Lga so far, losing games they would normally win at home and dropping points at inopportune moments.

Going into the PSG game, the Catalans were on a good run of form but tactically the team were completely outdone but PSG. The midfield of Varatti, Matuidi and Rabiot ran rings around the Barcelona team finding spaces to pass into with consummate ease.

It was very clear the Barca coach had got it all wrong and a slight change in formation in the second half did not make any difference whatsoever. It’s not very surprising his players are upset at the coach.

Busquets also earlier stated that tactically they had got it all wrong. Luis Enrique might be gone even before the second leg of Barcelona do not recover from this disaster.

What’s Next?

With La Liga looking like it’s going Real Madrid’s way the Champions League was the one competition the fans really wanted to win. But now they will have to pin all their hopes on doing the domestic double with the probability of overturning a 4-0 deficit looking very unlikely.

Sportskeeda’s take

Lucho will have to turn things around quickly after this defeat but it looks like he could be gone even before the end of the season. He has yet to give a solid answer to the question of whether he is staying on beyond this season but after this result that might have been decided for him.