×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Manchester United favourites to sign former Real Madrid ace

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
1.39K   //    02 Nov 2018, 13:00 IST

Mourinho ready to offload Sanchez and sign James Rodriguez?
Mourinho ready to offload Sanchez and sign James Rodriguez?

What’s the story?

According to the English outlet, The Express, Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez.

The Columbian’s long-term future in Allianz Arena is in doubt, with the Bavarians languishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race.

According to the report, United are keen on signing the Columbian midfielder and could well off sell flop Alexis Sanchez in order to make the move happen.

In case you didn’t know…

James Rodriguez is playing his second season in Bundesliga after moving away from Real Madrid on a loan deal and then making the move permanent.

He had been in prolific form ever since the World Cup 2014. However, under the new boss in Bayern, the 27-year-old is not happy with the ongoing tactics and playing style. Considering the rocky relationship with his boss, it is expected that James would be looking to leave the club.

The heart of the matter

History suggests that if an opportunity arrives, Manchester United would do anything to seal the deal for their long-term target.

On the other hand, Alexis Sanchez, who just joined in the last winter is tipped to leave Old Trafford after proving to be a flop for the Red Devils. PSG are leading the race to get the signature of the Chilean.

However, no official approach has been made in both the cases, until now. Though, it looks highly likely that James would switch clubs soon.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 5/10

The above-mentioned source is not quite reliable when talking about football transfers. However, like said before, if an opportunity strikes United, they would surely sell Sanchez to bring James Rodriguez to Old Trafford.

Video

What’s next?

It remains to be seen what happens with Alexis Sanchez and James Rodriguez. With the January transfer window approaching, the speculations are rising quickly over the futures of certain players. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football Alexis Sanchez James Rodriguez EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Another target rejects Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich superstar offered to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to demand Chelsea target in a...
RELATED STORY
3 World Class center back options for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United contact Bundesliga giants for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 Transfer Targets In Recent Memory...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to secure a stunning loan deal...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester set to make a move for 55 million...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Odds slashed on Bayern Munich...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us