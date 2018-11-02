Reports: Manchester United favourites to sign former Real Madrid ace

Mourinho ready to offload Sanchez and sign James Rodriguez?

What’s the story?

According to the English outlet, The Express, Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez.

The Columbian’s long-term future in Allianz Arena is in doubt, with the Bavarians languishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race.

According to the report, United are keen on signing the Columbian midfielder and could well off sell flop Alexis Sanchez in order to make the move happen.

In case you didn’t know…

James Rodriguez is playing his second season in Bundesliga after moving away from Real Madrid on a loan deal and then making the move permanent.

He had been in prolific form ever since the World Cup 2014. However, under the new boss in Bayern, the 27-year-old is not happy with the ongoing tactics and playing style. Considering the rocky relationship with his boss, it is expected that James would be looking to leave the club.

The heart of the matter

History suggests that if an opportunity arrives, Manchester United would do anything to seal the deal for their long-term target.

On the other hand, Alexis Sanchez, who just joined in the last winter is tipped to leave Old Trafford after proving to be a flop for the Red Devils. PSG are leading the race to get the signature of the Chilean.

However, no official approach has been made in both the cases, until now. Though, it looks highly likely that James would switch clubs soon.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 5/10

The above-mentioned source is not quite reliable when talking about football transfers. However, like said before, if an opportunity strikes United, they would surely sell Sanchez to bring James Rodriguez to Old Trafford.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen what happens with Alexis Sanchez and James Rodriguez. With the January transfer window approaching, the speculations are rising quickly over the futures of certain players.