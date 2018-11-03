×
Reports: Manchester United considering shock replacement for David De Gea

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
636   //    03 Nov 2018, 09:56 IST

Brighton's goalkeeper Mat Ryan emerges as a shocking replacement for David De Gea
Brighton's goalkeeper Mat Ryan emerges as a shocking replacement for David De Gea

What’s the story?

According to reports from English outlet The Sun, Manchester United are preparing a shock replacement for their star goalkeeper David De Gea who is into the last year of his contract with the Red Devils.

The reports suggest that Manchester United hierarchy is deliberating on the option of securing the services of Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

De Gea is yet to renew his contract with the Premier League giants and Juventus are closely keeping an eye on this situation unfolding in Old Trafford. 

In case you didn’t know…

David De Gea has been an ever-reliable starter for the Red Devils and hence has been named as their player of the year for the unprecedented fourth time during May.

The Spaniard has been highly linked with Real Madrid in the past. However, after signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea, Florentino Perez moved on from the interest surrounding the experienced goalkeeper.

The heart of the matter

De Gea is into the last year of his contract and would be open for holding talks with non-Premier league clubs from January. The report also suggests that Juventus are closely monitoring the situation as they are desperately looking for Gianluigi Buffon’s long-term replacement in Turin.

Last week, Mourinho suggested that he has doubts over De Gea’s future in Old Trafford.

"I am not confident. I cannot find the word in English, but let's see what happens. Only the club, David and his people can answer that."

Rumour rating/probability: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not reliable enough to believe them with their transfer story. However, as Jose said, nothing is certain regarding De Gea's future until and unless he signs a new contract with the Red Devils.

Video

What's next?

Manchester United could be willing to offer a new contract to De Gea any time soon. Also, they might possibly make him their highest-paid player as Alexis Sanchez might be on his way out of Old Trafford in the coming window.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
