Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: World-class defender rejects Manchester United move

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Rumors
275   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:53 IST

Atletico Madrid Training And Press Conference
Diego Godin has rejected a move to Man Utd

What's the story?

Manchester United had made contact earlier today with Atletico Madrid about signing their 32-year-old centre-back, Diego Godin according to Sky Sports. However, it has now emerged that the Uruguay captain has rejected a move to Old Trafford.

Italian Sky Sports reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, and BBC football reporter, Simon Stone, have both claimed on Twitter that Godin is not going anywhere.


In case you didn't know...

Diego Godin has spent eight years at Atletico Madrid and symbolizes their recent success under Deigo Simeone. The centre-back has enjoyed great success with Los Colchoneros and transformed into one of the world's best defenders during his time in Madrid.

In addition to a successful club career, Godin also captains his country, Uruguay, leading them to the World Cup quarter-finals this summer. While he is reaching the twilight of his career at the age of 32, the defender still has plenty left in his tank and is an important part of Simeone's plan for the upcoming season.

The heart of the matter

There is little doubt that Manchester United are becoming desperate in their search for a new defender. While they have been linked with numerous targets over the past few weeks, no deals have been completed and Mourinho is urgently seeking a new centre-back for the upcoming Premier League season.

The effort to sign Godin has come completely out of the blue as the Atletico defender was not previously mentioned among the many defenders United were targeting. However, with a third player rejecting a move to Old Trafford this summer, these are quickly becoming worrying times for Jose Mourinho and Man United.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

The story about Godin rejecting United has come from two respected journalists and is very likely true. While news broke about a potential move for the 32-year-old just a couple of hours ago, it emerged very quickly that the Uruguayan was not interested in moving to Manchester.

Video


What's next?

United will need to sort out their transfer business very quickly. It is an embarrassment for a club of their stature to continually receive public rejections from elite players. The transfer window closes at 5 PM GMT today and after that point, United will be unable to sign any more players. Therefore, they will need to work quickly to secure any signing in this window.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Atletico Madrid Football Diego Godin Manchester United Transfer News
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United eye Croatian defender
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Atletico...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Another target rejects Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Right-backs Manchester United should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star rejects Man United move after...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United are close to signing Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us