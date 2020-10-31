Manchester City have prepared an offer for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Bundesliga side are reportedly aware that an official offer for him could be on the way.

Denis Zakaria has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past after catching the eye of multiple clubs with his impressive performances for Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Manchester City were linked with a move for Zakaria throughout the summer, with reports in Germany stating that they had held 'intensive discussions' and had 'good chances' of securing his signature.

City's move for the Swiss international was scuppered by the Champions League ban that was enforced on them. The ban has since been overturned but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola opted to strengthen other areas of his squad this summer.

Manchester City look to sign Fernandino replacement Denis Zakaria in January

Manchester City signed Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias to bolster their defensive options. The Citizens spent £110 million on the two defenders as they looked to improve a defense that has been subject to much criticism over the last few seasons. City also signed Ferran Torres from Valencia.

It seems that the club's interest in Zakaria has not gone away, with BILD journalist Christian Falk revealing that Manchester City are preparing an offer worth £40m.

Manchester City have made a poor start to the season by their high standards. Many expect Pep Guardiola's men to be favorites to land the Premier League title this season after Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk sustained a long-term injury.

Manchester City have, however, done little to convince their fans and pundits that they will be able to win the Premier League this season, with the squad lacking quality options in a number of positions, and their top players like Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne struggling to maintain fitness.

Pep Guardiola will now look to the January transfer window to strengthen his squad even further. Guardiola is looking to find a permanent replacement for the ageing Fernandinho. The 23-year-old Denis Zakaria could be the perfect fit at Manchester City. The Swiss international is known for his speed, physicality and ability to win the ball back in midfield.