Premier League giants Manchester City will initiate talks with Barcelona star Lionel Messi in January, according to reports.

Messi has only one year left in his contract, and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are leading the race to sign the superstar next summer.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi to join Manchester City next season?

Lionel Messi could be a Manchester City player next summer

Lionel Messi and Barcelona were in the news for much of the summer transfer window, with the Argentina international announcing his decision to leave the club.

However, the move failed to occur, with Messi continuing to play for Barcelona as captain. With just a year left in his contract though, the 33-year-old can leave the club under Bosman ruling next summer.

Messi has not been at his very best for Barcelona this season. He has made 11 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Reports suggested that Manchester City were Messi's preferred club if he were to leave Barcelona this summer, and this has seemingly not changed.

A potential move to Manchester City would see Lionel Messi reunited with Pep Guardiola, the manager under whom the attacker enjoyed his best years.

Six years ago today, Lionel Messi became La Liga's all-time top goalscorer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88vkfTW9Xb — Goal (@goal) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester City have struggled this season as well. Despite spending big money on center-backs Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake, as well as bringing in talented winger Ferran Torres, Guardiola's side have not been consistent.

Bringing in Lionel Messi would help their cause. While Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among the various top clubs keeping an eye on the situation, Manchester City are the favorites to sign him.

Losing their talisman would be a huge blow to Barcelona, who are currently in a transitional period. A new board is to be elected as results on the field under Ronald Koeman continue to split opinion.

Lionel Messi scored 91 goals in 69 matches for club and country in 2012.



Ninety one. pic.twitter.com/Qo441pM3UE — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

Advertisement

However, in a financial sense, letting go of Messi would result in an enormous freeing up of wages, which could be utilized to rebuild the squad. Barcelona were restrained in the summer transfer window, focussing more on selling players rather than buying them.

Manchester City center-back Eric Garcia and Lyon attacker Memphis Depay continue to be the club's primary transfer targets, and they will try to sign them in January.

Also Read: La Liga not worried about Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure, according to Javier Tebas