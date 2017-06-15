Reports: Manchester City leading the race for €70M rated midfielder

Guardiola could re-unite with his former player if this deal goes through.

Pep Guardiola is making huge strides in the transfer window

What’s the story?

According to Sky sources, Pep Guardiola is planning to launch an audacious bid in an attempt make Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos his next signing at the Etihad this summer.

The pair worked together during Guardiola’s stint with German champions. It is believed that the duo still share a close relationship which could help City in their pursuit to strengthen their midfield as they prepare to go head to head with their rivals for the League title and continental glory next season.

In case you didn’t know...

Kroos is one of the best midfielders in the world currently

Kroos had a highly successful season with Real Madrid after they managed to win the La Liga title for the first time in five years. They also became the first ever club to retain the Champions League trophy when they beat Juventus in the final at Cardiff.

The 27-year-old played a key role in his club’s European as well as domestic success and former manager Guardiola seems to have identified him as the perfect solution to solve City’s midfield woes.

The Germany international made 48 appearances for the club across all competitions and managed to rack up an impressive 17 assists. However, Kroos has not been included in the Germany national team squad for the Confederations Cup in Russia and is reportedly on holiday after an engaging long season with Los Blancos.

The heart of the matter

Guardiola is reportedly under pressure to perform next season after a trophyless debut season in England. He has already made a bold decision by clearing all the deadwood at the club and making a few signings with the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson already confirming their loyalties for next season.

However, with a relatively huge transfer kitty, City are expected to make a few more signings before the end of the transfer window and Kroos fits the bill perfectly to pull the strings from the heart of their midfield.

With their increasing concern about not having a proper central midfielder who can dictate play from the centre of the pitch, the Sky Blues are expected to go all in for the versatile midfielder.

Author’s take

A player of Kroos’ calibre can fit into literally any team in the world and this signing could be a huge boost to Guardiola and City if they are to challenge for the league title and enjoy a commendable European run.