Reports: Manchester City could offer Lionel Messi a pre-contract in January

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are looking to offer Lionel Messi a pre-contract as talks over his future at Barcelona are set to take place later in the season.

Manchester City appeared to be the most likely destination for Messi in the summer but the 33-year-old decided to stay in Barcelona and see out the remainder of his contract.

Lionel Messi was determined to leave Barcelona over the summer. The Argentine was left frustrated after a poor 2019-20 campaign, which saw the club come second in the La Liga, behind arch-rivals Real Madrid, and knocked out of the Champions League in an 8-2 demolition by Bayern Munich.

Messi has had a war of words with the Barcelona hierarchy in recent times and was further angered when the club let go of his close friend, Luis Suarez.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi reportedly had phone calls discussing his potential move to England, but any hopes of a switch were dashed due to his enormous €700 million release clause. The Argentine's lawyers and representatives were not able to find a loophole around the clause, thereby forcing him to stay in Barcelona.

Manchester City are looking to take advantage of Lionel Messi's contract situation at Barcelona

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season but Manchester City are hoping to get an edge over any competition by offering Messi a pre-contractual agreement in January. Players whose contracts expire at the end of the season are allowed to speak with clubs as soon as the winter transfer window opens.

Barcelona will be hoping to have a say in Messi's future by offering him a new contract during the course of the season. The exit of Josep Bartomeu, as well as the new project undertaken by Ronald Koeman, may convince Messi to sign a new contract and see out the rest of his career at Barcelona.

The Blaugrana are, however, in a state of turmoil, and Lionel Messi might not fancy spending the rest of his playing days at a club that is in complete disarray on and off the football pitch.

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on signing a contract extension with the Citizens. The Spaniard feels that his mission has not yet been completed in England and will now be hoping to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona to help him win the Premier League title as well as the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy.