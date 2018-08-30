Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester City fear Manchester United will hijack their move for Premier League star

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
1.57K   //    30 Aug 2018, 13:51 IST

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

What’s the rumour?

Manchester City are interested in signing Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton according to Goal. The Cityzens have been looking to sign a midfielder and have now set sights on the young Portuguese player.

However, Goal claim that the Premier League champions are concerned that Manchester United will hijack the move. Jorge Mendes being Neves' agent is the main reason for their concern as per the report.

In case you didn’t know...

Manchester City were close to signing Jorginho from Napoli in the summer. The Cityzens had agreed on a deal with the Serie A side but were unable to get the deal done quickly.

Maurizio Sarri's move to Chelsea saw Jorginho also heading to Stamford Bridge. The Italian rejected a move to Etihad and City were unable to sign anyone.

The heart of the matter

Pep Guardiola's main task right now is to find a long-term replacement for Fernandinho. He has been on the hunt for a year now but has not found the right player.

Ruben Neves has adapted very well to English football and now reports claim that he is keen on signing the Portuguese star.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Sammy Lee is one of the more reliable journalists when it comes to Manchester City news. He has been spot on with all the City transfer rumours and is the one all Citizens turn to for the latest update related to the club.

Video

What’s next?

Jorge Mendes is Jose Mourinho's agent and the two are very good friends too. City feat that the super agent will play a big role in the transfer and might persuade the 21-year-old to switch to Old Trafford instead of Etihad.

Any move for Neves will only take place next summer as Wolves are off to a good start in the Premier League and will not sell their star player at any cost in January.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
