Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal with Bournemouth for Dutch star Nathan Ake, as per reports. The former champions were in the market for another left-footed centre-back as a back-up for Aymeric Laporte, and Ake is said to fit the bill.

Widely regarded as a target for Manchester United and City, the former Chelsea man has impressed despite the Cherries' miserable season. The 25-year-old has been a vital figure for Eddie Howe's side since his club-record £20m move from Chelsea.

Bournemouth, recently relegated from the Premier League after an eventful stay in the top-flight, could be forced into selling him due to financial constraints as well.

Manchester City look to wrap up Ake deal, Koulibaly interest still remains

Manchester City's pursuit of Ake, if reports are to be believed, is separate from their longstanding interest in Kalidou Koulibaly. The Dutchman is set to cost the Cityzens £41m, and could reportedly be set to become their second signing this summer along with Ferran Torres.

They are still in the market for an experienced and commanding centre-half, and that is where Koulibaly comes in. The Napoli defender is said to be a priority target for Manchester City after their defensive woes this season. With Aymeric Laporte being sidelined for a large chunk of the season, Pep Guardiola's side struggled massively in defence, having conceded 12 more goals than 2018/19 this year.

However, there could be a set of complications to be resolved ahead of a move for Senegalese. Manchester City were in advanced talks to sign Napoli's Jorginho two years ago, but the Italian ultimately moved to Stamford Bridge.

As per reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is still some bad blood between the clubs since that deal fell through. Manchester City are still 'angry' at the Naples club after they lost out on Jorginho, who was then a priority target for the Catalan.

Man City have found an agreement to sign Nathan Aké from Bournemouth.

€43M will be the fee - paperworks time to complete the deal.

This was not the first time that Manchester City lost out on a top target to a rival club.

They were in a heated battle with Manchester United for the services of Harry Maguire last summer and eventually lost out on the Englishman to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

I like Nathan Ake & I think he will suit Man City, but with Laporte a guaranteed starter I’m not convinced two left footed centre backs works? I know right footed players play together but it never feels right the other way round to me! Left back or a Back 3 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/SgqVS8zO09 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 30, 2020

Ake, however, would be a superb addition to the Manchester City squad that faces a shortage of quality central defenders. The Dutchman is composed on the ball, a good tackler, and is also comfortable playing at left-back should the situation demand so. The 25-year-old has not made an error leading to a goal in the Cherries' last 117 games, highlighting his reliability in defence.

Apart from Ake, City are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Valencia starlet Ferran Torres, who has just a year remaining on his contract in Spain.

