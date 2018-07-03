Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester City set to sign Premier League superstar

Andrew Pollard
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
634   //    03 Jul 2018, 18:56 IST

What’s the rumour?

After months of uncertainty, Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez looks set to finally complete his long-gestating move from Leicester City to current Premier League champions Manchester City. The transfer fee in question is believed to be £60 million – significantly less than what the Citizens offered for the skillful attacker in January.

Mahrez will be another star name to add to the embarrassment of attacking riches at the Etihad Stadium for the 2018/2019 season and beyond.

In case you didn’t know…

Mahrez was close to signing for City as the January transfer window drew to a close. Back then, Pep Guardiola’s side were prepared to offer £80 million for one of the key men who drove Leicester to their shock English Premier League title win back in 2016.

The Foxes would stand firm in their refusal to sell their main man back then, and that was something which the Algeria international reacted badly to. So unhappy was Mahrez, he went AWOL to the extent that manager Claude Puel had to excuse him from all first-team activity for several weeks.

The heart of the matter

As per Sky Sports, this long-winded transfer saga is expected to finally come to a conclusion by the end of the week.

Manchester City and Leicester City have reportedly agreed a fee of £60 million for the former PFA Player of the Season, and a medical is set to take place within the next few days.

Despite clearly being unsettled by the fiasco that unfurled in January, Mahrez had a barnstorming end to the season as he finished the campaign with 13 goals. And now, he looks set to ply his trade at the Etihad for the foreseeable future.

Rumour Probability: 8/10

Sky Sports are usually extremely reliable with their stories, and it seems as if one of the biggest transfer sagas of the year so far is now finally about to come to a close. By all accounts, you can mark this one down as a done deal bar any last-minute hitch.

What’s next?

Mahrez is currently on extended leave from Leicester following international duty with Algeria. As mentioned, the current plan is for a medical to take place in the next few days before the transfer is completed towards the end of the week.

Upon joining City, how Mahrez will link up with an attacking line-up that includes the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and, of course, Kevin De Bruyne remains to be seen. 

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Leicester City Kevin De Bruyne Riyad Mahrez Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
