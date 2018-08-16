La Liga News: Manchester City player spotted in Catalonia ahead of loan move

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018

What's the rumour?

Manchester City star Patrick Roberts has been spotted in Barcelona ahead of a reported loan switch to sister club Girona, according to MARCA and Sky Sports. The youngster is set to be loaned out for a fourth consecutive season, following an incredibly successful spell over at Celtic.

In case you didn't know...

Patrick Roberts was considered to be one of England's most promising young prospects and was snapped up by Manchester City in the summer of 2015 from Fulham for a reported fee of around £11 million. Since then, he has only featured for the club 3 times.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements, he was loaned out to Celtic for 2 and a half seasons in order to enable him to continue his development. In what was an overall impressive spell, Roberts managed 15 goals in 55 matches and quickly established himself as a fan favourite amongst the Celtic faithful.

In fact, one of those 15 goals was scored against none other than his parent club - Manchester City! It was a fine solo effort in the Champions League group stages right in front of the Manchester City faithful and Pep Guardiola.

The heart of the matter

Roberts was in the City squad for its tour of the United States in pre-season, but a move elsewhere was always on the cards, given the wide range of attacking options available at Guardiola's disposal.

After a move to another Premier League club failed to materialise before the transfer deadline, a move abroad started seeming more likely, with 4 clubs reportedly showing keen interest to sign him a season-long loan. Now, it appears that Roberts is poised for a loan spell at sister club Girona.

Rumour rating/probability: 8/10

A number of reliable sources have reported this latest development, and given City Football Group's association with Girona and Roberts' undeniable potential, it seems like a major breakdown in negotiations is the only thing that could stop Roberts' imminent move.

Video: Patrick Roberts at Celtic

What's next?

At this point in Roberts' career, a loan move to Girona is probably the most logical step. After dominating Scottish Football for 2 and a half years, it's time for Roberts to show that he has the ability to do it in a top league. An impressive season in La Liga will definitely not go by unnoticed, and he may very well force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans.

However, injury is a major concern for the youngster. It plagued his spell at Celtic as well, and another spell on the sidelines could majorly hinder youngster's development. If Roberts is able to move past his injury problems, then this season could be a defining one in his career.