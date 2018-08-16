Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

La Liga News: Manchester City player spotted in Catalonia ahead of loan move

Aayush Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.45K   //    16 Aug 2018, 02:47 IST

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - International Champions Cup 2018

What's the rumour?

Manchester City star Patrick Roberts has been spotted in Barcelona ahead of a reported loan switch to sister club Girona, according to MARCA and Sky Sports. The youngster is set to be loaned out for a fourth consecutive season, following an incredibly successful spell over at Celtic.

In case you didn't know...

Patrick Roberts was considered to be one of England's most promising young prospects and was snapped up by Manchester City in the summer of 2015 from Fulham for a reported fee of around £11 million. Since then, he has only featured for the club 3 times.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements, he was loaned out to Celtic for 2 and a half seasons in order to enable him to continue his development. In what was an overall impressive spell, Roberts managed 15 goals in 55 matches and quickly established himself as a fan favourite amongst the Celtic faithful.

In fact, one of those 15 goals was scored against none other than his parent club - Manchester City! It was a fine solo effort in the Champions League group stages right in front of the Manchester City faithful and Pep Guardiola.

The heart of the matter

Roberts was in the City squad for its tour of the United States in pre-season, but a move elsewhere was always on the cards, given the wide range of attacking options available at Guardiola's disposal.

After a move to another Premier League club failed to materialise before the transfer deadline, a move abroad started seeming more likely, with 4 clubs reportedly showing keen interest to sign him a season-long loan. Now, it appears that Roberts is poised for a loan spell at sister club Girona.

Rumour rating/probability: 8/10

A number of reliable sources have reported this latest development, and given City Football Group's association with Girona and Roberts' undeniable potential, it seems like a major breakdown in negotiations is the only thing that could stop Roberts' imminent move.

Video: Patrick Roberts at Celtic

What's next?

At this point in Roberts' career, a loan move to Girona is probably the most logical step. After dominating Scottish Football for 2 and a half years, it's time for Roberts to show that he has the ability to do it in a top league. An impressive season in La Liga will definitely not go by unnoticed, and he may very well force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans.

However, injury is a major concern for the youngster. It plagued his spell at Celtic as well, and another spell on the sidelines could majorly hinder youngster's development. If Roberts is able to move past his injury problems, then this season could be a defining one in his career.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester City Girona FC Patrick Roberts Football Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Aayush Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Girona FC to become first La Liga team to play in India
RELATED STORY
Interview with Girona defender Bernardo Espinosa:...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City...
RELATED STORY
Interview with Marc Muniesa: 'Forever Grateful to Pep...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris La Liga World: Kerala Blasters FC vs Girona...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda at Toyota Yaris La Liga World tournament...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Five stars who are set to make...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Fixtures announced, Kerala...
RELATED STORY
Toyota Yaris LaLiga World: Girona FC vs Melbourne City FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters to play Girona FC, Melbourne...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Tomorrow GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us