Reports: Manchester City to make one last effort to land this superstar

Manchester City would be unstoppable if the player agrees.

by Harsh Biyani News 26 Aug 2017, 12:53 IST

City will make one last effort to sign the player

What's the story?

The transfer deadline is approaching fast and clubs from across Europe are trying their best to add more players.

According to the Sun, Pep Guardiola is planning a last effort to convince Alexis Sanchez to move to the Etihad stadium before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The duo had worked together in Barcelona and Pep would once again like to work with him.

“Alexis? He’s an Arsenal player, like Evans is a West Brom player. You have to ask Alexis. Normally I don’t talk about players from other clubs," Pep said to the reporters.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester City have been trying to secure Sanchez since the start of the summer but have been unsuccessful so far. At one stage, it looked as if City had given up their chase for the 28-year old.

Apart from City, Bayern Munich and PSG were also in the race for the Arsenal star. However, both clubs have backed out, leaving Manchester City leading the race.

The heart of the matter

Arsene Wenger has time and again said that the Chile international is not for sale despite having just 12 months of contract left in him. Wenger would rather have the player see out his contract and let him go for free next season than sell him now to a local rival.

Guardiola still wants an attacking player and there were talks about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe joining the Etihad this summer.

With Neymar gone, it does not look like Messi will make a move this summer, and Mbappe looks set to move to the French capital club Paris Saint-German.

Sanchez has always been on Pep's radar and the manager has hinted that City could make a final effort to land the player. According to Ian McGarry, Manchester City can land the Chilean for £60 million.

He added that Arsenal have also been a selling club and the 28-year old moving to City is very much on the cards if the club makes a £60 million offer.

Video

Author's take

Sanchez has not signed a new contract and is also not denying any speculations regarding a move to Manchester City. This just makes people wonder whether he could be a deadline day transfer.

If Sanchez leaves, it would be a huge blow to Wenger and the club.