Reports: Manchester City want Barcelona star Sergi Roberto

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in signing versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto, according to Sport. Manchester City have already completed the signings of winger Ferran Torres from Valencia and centre-back Nathan Ake from relegated Bournemouth in the current transfer window.

The report, however, states that Roberto is happy at Barcelona and is unlikely to leave Catalonia this summer, especially with the Blaugrana willing to listen to offers for right-back Nelson Semedo.

Pep Guardiola wants Barcelona man Sergi Roberto

Pep Guardiola is considered to be a long term admirer of Sergi Roberto and his ability to play multiple positions across the back four and midfield. The 28-year-old has enjoyed one of his more consistent seasons at Barcelona, making 30 appearances in La Liga during the recently-concluded campaign.

In those 30 appearances, he played at right-back in 16 games and as a midfielder in the remaining 14, highlighting his intelligence and game sense to change positions during a season. The Spaniard is likely to be Barcelona's first-choice right-back next season, with Semedo likely to be sold during the current window.

Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola's interest will be very flattering for the midfielder. However, Guardiola is unlikely to be able to promise the Blaugrana midfielder regular game time, with Manchester City heavily stacked in midfield and the right-back position.

Kyle Walker has emerged as one of the most consistent players in the Premier League since his move to Manchester City and has kept out João Cancelo from getting a look-in. Both the above-mentioned players are natural right-backs as compared to Roberto, who primarily considers himself to be a midfielder.

In central midfield and especially in defensive midfield, Guardiola can call upon the experienced Fernandinho and the astute Rodri. This would leave Roberto with very little chance of game time in the Premier League if he does choose to move to Manchester.

Manchester City have also signed a promising right-back Issa Kabore from Mechelen in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. The 19-year-old defender has signed a five-year-contact at the Etihad and will be loaned back to Mechelen for another year.