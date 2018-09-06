Reports: Manchester City want Real Betis prodigy Junior Firpo

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager

What's the rumour?

The transfer window may have slammed shut, yet rumours keep coming and we have a new one dominating the headlines.

According to El Confidencial, Manchester City are looking to sign young prodigious wing-back Junior Firpo from Real Betis come January.

City would have to activate a release clause as high as £54 million in order to secure his services which they are more than willing to pay given the skillset Firpo possesses, claims the report.

In case you didn't know...

The youngster only made his first-team debut for the La Liga side last February but has already gone on to score twice in 15 outings.

Prior to that, he had a fairly successful three-year stint at Betis’ B side, where he netted eight times in 74 matches.

The 22-year-old's good form saw him rewarded a new contract in August which, if things go as planned, will keep him tied to the club till 2023.

The heart of the matter

With Danilo currently injured, and Benjamin Mendy being the only quality left-back in the squad, Guardiola is keen to bring in an understudy to strengthen the side in the next transfer window.

The Dominican Republic international fits the bill perfectly as the Manchester City boss is said to have scouted the player on several occasions this year.

Known for his high octane and aggressive style of play, Firpo could prove to be an ideal signing for the Citizens. And given how Guardiola has rotated his starting XI last season, the young defender would definitely get some playing time under his belt.

He has already impressed one and all in La Liga and looks more than ready to ply his trade in arguably the most difficult league in the world.

Rumour rating: 5/10

The 2018/19 Premier League season is still young and a lot can happen over the next four months leading up to the start of the transfer window in January. So, it would be premature to take a call as to which way this will go.

What's next?

Considering their £300m outlay in transfers last season, Firpo's fee should not be an issue for the reigning Champions, who are eyeing a spell of Premier League domination. This, therefore, will come down to how seriously Guardiola wants the player in his squad.