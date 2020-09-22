Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with FC Porto over the transfer of Brazilian star Alex Telles, as per reports in Portugal.

The Red Devils are in the market for defensive reinforcements at both centre-back and left-back this summer, along with their well-documented pursuit of Jadon Sancho. First-choice left-back Luke Shaw has faced immense criticism for his lacklustre displays, and to make matters worse, the Englishman has been prone to injuries.

With Telles into the last year of his contract at Porto, Manchester United could reportedly get him on a cut-price fee this summer.

Talks 'are happening and are advanced' between Manchester United and Porto

Telles has been at Porto since 2016

As per sports outlet Esporte Interativo [via SportsWitness], Portuguese football correspondent Arthur Quezada claimed that Manchester United are in advanced negotiations with Alex Telles' club and representatives.

However, the report from Quezada states that Porto have demanded 'over €30m' for their Brazilian star, which differs from widespread reports from elsewhere that claimed the club want €20m. Telles has a release clause of €40m, but that is a figure that could be negotiated as the 27-year-old has just over ten months left on his current contract.

Telles and his agent, Pini Zahavi, have reportedly asked Porto for an annual salary of €4m, which is beyond what they are willing to pay. It has also been said that Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes is now involved in proceedings to oversee Telles' move to Manchester United.

...and Man United want to sign left back on next days, yes. Alex Telles one of the three names on top of the list [one was Reguilon, out because of the clause and joining #THFC ❌].#MUFC are now negotiating with Telles [as per @mohamedbouhafsi]. No agreement yet with Porto. 🔴 https://t.co/pbaWbb0D0e — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2020

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain have also registered an interest in signing Telles this summer. Thomas Tuchel's men have been delivered a blow as Juan Bernat is set to be ruled out for the foreseeable future with a severe knee injury.

Deputy left-back Layvin Kurzawa is currently serving a six-game suspension after allegedly kicking French defender Jordan Amavi of Olympique Marseille. This has led to rookie Dutchman Mitchel Bakker receiving an extended run in the first team.

Alex Telles in the league since 2017/18:

❐ 76 games

❐ 207 chances created

❐ 134 interceptions

❐ 25 assists

❐ 11 goals



Marcos Alonso & Emerson combined since 2017/18:

❐ 100 games

❐ 96 chances created

❐ 124 interceptions

❐ 9 assists

❐ 10 goals



Those set-pieces help. 😉 pic.twitter.com/5AVOlpkRd4 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2020

Should Manchester United complete the signing of Alex Telles, he will be only their second summer signing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign after Donny van de Beek of Ajax. They have been strongly linked with a move to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund, but have, so far, refused to pay his staggering €120m price tag quoted by the Germans.

Manchester United have also been tipped to move for a centre-back this summer, with names such as Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig and Benoit Badiashile being thrown into the fray. With the window set to shut on October 5th, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would hope to bring in reinforcements that his side are in dire need of.

Reports: Manchester United could make last-ditch attempt to sign Monaco's Benoit Badiashile