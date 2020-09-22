Reports from France have claimed that a last-minute bid for Benoit Badiashile from Manchester United 'cannot be ruled out' before the transfer window shuts on October 5th.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2020/21 era and are said to have ramped up their search after an embarrassing 3-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace. Swedish centre-half Victor Lindelof, in particular, has come under immense criticism for his weak displays.

French defender Badiashile, currently on the books of AS Monaco, has been extremely impressive so far, especially under new manager Nico Kovac. Manchester United have tracked his progress for some time now, and if reports are to be believed, they could make a move for the 19-year-old.

A possible 'last-minute bid' from Manchester United for Badiashile

Badiashile (left) in action for Monaco

As per French newspaper L'Equipe [via SportsWitness], there is a possibility of a 'last-minute bid' from Manchester United for Benoit Badiashile.

Earlier reports claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men and Bayer Leverkusen were very keen on the promising young defender. The latter attempted to convince Monaco to sell him with a bid along with German striker Kevin Volland. Although the forward eventually moved to the principality club, they opted against selling Badiashile.

Respected French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi reported in August that Monaco would continue to reject offers for the France U21 international. However, he also noted that a source close to the club believes they will only sell him if Manchester United make a '[Anthony] Martial-like unrefusable bid' for Badiashile.'

A source close to Monaco now indicates that Badiashile will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him.” Bayer Leverkusen, who have been in talks to sign the player for weeks, intend to come back with a new offer regardless. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 26, 2020

It is also believed that Kovac, their newly-appointed manager, is very keen on keeping the youngster at the club. Badiashile has performed exceptionally well under the Croat as well.

The Monaco centre-back is one among a host of exciting names linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. His compatriot, Dayot Upamecano, is another name that has repeatedly been tipped for a move to Old Trafford. The RB Leipzig stopper has been a colossal figure for the Red Bull-powered giants, and has also been targeted by the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and other clubs.

Benoît Badiashile's game by numbers vs. Reims:



151 touches (most)

144 passes (most)

92% pass accuracy

7/8 aerial duels won (most)

4 interceptions

2 shots

1 goal



And he set a Monaco record in the process. 😳pic.twitter.com/m68NYIX1eS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2020

Manchester United are said to be in the market particularly for a defender who would complement Harry Maguire on the pitch. The Englishman has been widely criticised in recent times for his lack of pace, due to which the club are on the lookout for a centre-back who can make up for the £80m man's weakness.

With the transfer window set to close soon, it remains to be seen if Manchester United manage to bolster their defensive options.

