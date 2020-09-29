Reports: Manchester United Andreas Pereira star set to join Lazio this summer in potential €27m deal

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira is set to join Serie A side Lazio this summer on a loan deal with an option to purchase at the end of the campaign, as per reports.

The Belgium-born Brazilian midfielder has seen very little game time at Manchester United so far and is yet to feature in any of their games so far, hinting at a potential transfer away from the club.

Pereira (left) in action for Manchester United

The one-time Brazilian international regularly featured in the first half of the last campaign due to injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Pereira was deployed both centrally and in wide areas by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, proving to be a versatile option.

Lazio reach 'total agreement' with Manchester United for Pereira

According to reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lazio and Manchester United have reached a complete agreement for the transfer of Andreas Pereira. The deal will begin with a one-year loan with an option to trigger a permanent transfer at the end of the campaign for a reported fee of €27m.

Andreas Pereira from Manchester United to Lazio, here we go! Total agreement reached on a loan with buy option [€27m]. Salary will be shared. Medicals on this week. 🔴 #MUFC #transfers @SkySport @ManuBaio https://t.co/tWwu3xdBoL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Lazio chief Igli Tare has already spoken about the potential transfer of the one-time Brazil international, saying;

"We [Lazio] expect Andreas Pereira to be completed in the next two or three days with Manchester United."

The capital club's manager and former Italian footballer, Simone Inzaghi, has also given a positive update on the transfer.

Pereira is set to leave Manchester United after almost a decade at the club

Expressing his delight at the potential transfer that Lazio are set to complete, he said,

"I know him [Andreas Pereira], he is a quality player who can give us a big helping hand. I don't want to to talk too much about players who haven't signed yet."

The playmaker's game time took a significant hit after Bruno Fernandes arrived at the club in January. The Portuguese maestro's immediate impact made him an undroppable name for Solskjaer, and Pereira was one of the players who suffered due to this move.

Lazio sport director Igli Tare: “We expect Andreas Pereira deal to be completed on next 2/3 days with Man United”.

Lazio manager Inzaghi: “I like Pereira so much, he’d be perfect for us”.

Last details still to be completed about his salary with #MUFC. The agreement is close. 🔴 https://t.co/pvNKZZOXQF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2020

Manchester United are also said to be closing in on the 24-year-old's compatriot, Alex Telles, before the October 5th deadline. The 27-year-old is into the final year of his contract and is said to be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

The record English champions would be addressing a key issue in their squad, with Luke Shaw's consistent injuries leaving them short on quality options in this area of the pitch.

