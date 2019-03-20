Reports: Manchester United, Bayern Munich and PSG could break the transfer record for Real Madrid star

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Mar 2019, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is considering his future with the club but interested parties will have to spend huge to secure the services of the French defender.

In case you didn't know...

Raphael Varane has won everything there is to win in football, for both club and country. Considering he is just 25, that is truly astonishing and Varane has played a major role in all the successes his club and country achieved in the last few years.

Varane joined Real Madrid when he was just 18 and since has spent eight seasons with the club. The French center-back broke into the scene when he featured against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey semi finals at just 19, and scored a goal to rescue a 1-1 draw.

There has been no looking back for Varane who has won a plethora of trophies for club and country since then.

Among recent notable accolades, Varane won four Champions League with Real Madrid in the last five and half years and won the World Cup in 2018 with France. It goes without saying that the star defender had a staggering impact for his sides in those tournaments.

Varane will turn 26 this April and still has three years left on his contract but it is claimed that the Frenchman's intention is to leave Los Blancos this summer.

The heart of the matter

Simply put, to acquire the services of a defender of Raphael Varane's calibre, the clubs interested have to break the transfer record fee paid for a defender.

According to the report, clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich and PSG are all keeping a close watch as they are keen to secure his services.

Liverpool's center-back, Virgil Van Dijk remains the most valuable defender after Liverpool brought him for €90 Million, followed by Aymeric Laporte and Benjamin Mendy.

Advertisement

Rumour rating: 5/10

It is likely that considering Varane's individual calibre and collective glories, his transfer would break the world record fee for a defender.

However, it is not certain whether Real Madrid will be willing to sell a player like him.

What's next?

Real Madrid will host Huesca in the La Liga after the International break

Advertisement