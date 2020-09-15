Reports: Manchester United close to agreeing a deal for Sergio Reguilon

According to Marca (via Express), Manchester United are very close to completing a deal for Real Madrid left-back, Sergio Reguilon. The only obstacle that the Red Devils are facing is Los Blancos' insistence on adding a buy-back clause to any deal involving the defender.

Sergio Reguilon spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Sevilla. He made 31 La Liga appearances for the club last season and helped them win the Europa League.

The 23-year-old has returned to Real Madrid this summer but the club hierarchy are looking to sell him on a permanent transfer in a bid to raise funds.

The Madrid giants already have two left-backs at the club in the form of Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, who enjoyed an impressive first season at the club. Reguilon would have to be satisfied with a permanent role on the bench if he wants to fulfil his dream of playing for the Bernabeu outfit.

In the recent past, Real Madrid have not been opposed to selling or loaning out their promising youth prospects, with the club selling Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan and loaning out Dani Ceballos to Arsenal.

The La Liga champions, however, have not ruled out a return to the club for their former youth products, keeping the door open by either sending them on loans or adding buy-back clauses to any deal to sell their players.

Real Madrid's keenness to add a buy-back clause to Sergio Reguilon's transfer deal with Manchester United is what is stalling the negotiations at the moment.

Talks ongoing also tonight between Manchester United and Sergio Reguilon agents. #MUFC won’t accept the ‘buy back clause’ asked by Real Madrid but are seriously working on Reguilon as LB option. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd #RealMadrid https://t.co/i9HIzGhhrs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

Manchester United close to announcing their second signing of the window in the form of Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon keen to play first-team football wherever he goes

Sergio Reguilon has attracted a lot of attention with his performances for Sevilla last season. Sevilla are desperate to bring the defender back to the club but face stiff competition from Manchester United.

Manchester United have been keen to make more signings this summer, having only signed Donny Van de Beek from Ajax in the current window. The Red Devils are desperate to add an attacker and defender this summer, both of whom should preferably be young and have bags of potential.

Sergio Reguilon fits the bill perfectly for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled with the left full-back position in the past, with Luke Shaw suffering from recurring injury problems and youth product Brandon Williams still a long way away from being the left-back the team needs at the moment.

Sergio Reguilon would reportedly cost Manchester United €30 million, and the deal could reportedly cost €25 million if the Premier League giants agree to the buy-back clause being added to the defender's contract.

However, the Spaniard reportedly prefers a return to Sevilla, where he was able to make the left-back place his own and also has his eyes set on Euro 2021. With the tournament fast approaching, he will not want to spend any time on the bench and will look to maximise his chances to make the national squad.