Manchester United are close to an agreement with Inter Milan for Alexis Sanchez, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano. Sanchez has been on loan at Inter in the current campaign and has impressed since the restart in June.

The Chilean will move to Inter for free, and the Italians will take charge of his wages of €7 million a season.

Inter and Manchester United are now close to find an agreement for Alexis Sanchez. Inter will buy him on a permanent deal. Last details to be completed soon. Personal terms already agreed. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Alexis Sanchez to move to Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez seems to have secured a permanent move out of Old Trafford after his ill-fated move from Arsenal. The Chilean struggled with injury and form during his stint with the former Premier League champions, and was loaned out by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the last transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez of FC Internazionale

Despite the loan, United were paying the bulk of his £400,000-a-week wages. The former Barcelona man set to sign a 3-year contract with the Italian giants which runs till 2023.

The Chilean has been restricted to just 10 starts in the league this campaign due to a dislocated ankle and tendon damage from earlier in the season. However, the 31-year-old managed to regain his fitness during the break in the campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go!



Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ⚫️🔵 #MUFC #Inter @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

The former Arsenal man has turned things around in the last 11 appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring three and assisting a further six. Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, an admirer of the two-time Copa America champion, has been hopeful of a permanent deal with Manchester United.

"I hope the club can resolve the issue, for three-quarters of the season we only played with Lukaku and Lautaro upfront plus Sebastiano Esposito who has to undergo his journey. We have to give even more credit to the guys, then I hope the club can resolve the situation because having an alternative upfront is fundamental", he said ahead of the Europa League clash against Getafe.

Manchester United refused to extend Sanchez's loan beyond 5th August, thus forcing the Italian side's hand in buying the player.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that an outgoing Number 7 means that he can pass on the shirt to the young Jadon Sancho as the Borussia Dortmund star's transfer to Manchester United seems closer than ever.