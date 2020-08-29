According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have made contact with Aston Villa for the signing of Jack Grealish this summer. The 24-year-old is reportedly valued at £75 million and is keen on a big-money move in the coming weeks to play Champions League football in the forthcoming season.

The Red Devils are yet to make a summer signing and have been locked in talks for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. However, the Bundesliga outfit have refused to budge on their £108 million valuation, due to which negotiations between the two clubs have stalled.

Manchester United's interest in Grealish is well documented, with the Englishman believed to have keen admirers at Old Trafford. Aston Villa are eager to hold on to their captain and talisman this summer and are not under pressure to sell him immediately.

The Midlands outfit, however, could be tempted to part with the 24-year-old if their asking price is met. Additionally, Manchester United could also offer the likes of Sergio Romero and Diogo Dalot as makeweights, as they look to bring down the transfer fee by proposing a player plus cash deal.

Grealish was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season and proved that he is equally adept at playing in midfield or out wide, making him an excellent option for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are yet to make an offer for the 24-year-old, and it remains to be seen if they do so in the coming weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are running out of time to add to their squad, with the Premier League season set to commence in two weeks.

Grealish and Sancho have been mentioned as the club's top targets this summer, while the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Costa and Benoit Badiashile have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

