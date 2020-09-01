Reports: Manchester United eye £53m star as Jadon Sancho alternative

Manchester United are keen on signing a winger this summer and have set their sights on Jadon Sancho. Unfortunately, they are unable to agree on a deal with Borussia Dortmund as the two sides are far apart in their valuation of the player, as per reports.

Calcio Mercato are now reporting that Manchester United have turned their attention to Douglas Costa as an alternative. The Red Devils are currently in talks with Juventus to sign the Brazilian, as per the report.

The Serie A champions are open to selling the winger as per the same report but not for cheap. Calcio Mercato claim that Juventus want £53 million for Douglas Costa and will not accept anything less.

However, Manchester United are not willing to meet the asking price and are keen on negotiating. The Red Devils are reportedly only willing to pay £23 million for the 29-year-old winger.

Manchester United did have interest in signing Douglas Costa when he was at Shakhtar Donetsk. However, Sir Alex Ferguson was unable to lure him to Old Trafford, and he went on to play for Bayern Munich and Juventus.

Darren Fletcher wants Jadon Sancho at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has revealed that he wants Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford. He believes that the Englishman would be the perfect signing as the Red Devils need a right winger this summer.

Talking to The Metro [via Express], he said:

“At his young age, to be doing what he’s doing at that level of football is fantastic and there’s no doubt that he has got a bright future in the game. It’s clearly a position that Manchester United, I feel, have needed for a number of years now, somebody who naturally wants to play off that right-hand side. So, I think that it ticks all the boxes in that respect but – at the same time – these transfers are very, very difficult.”

Jadon Sancho is reportedly open to joining Manchester United this summer. Reports suggest that he has agreed on personal terms with the Old Trafford side but is not willing to force a move from Borussia Dortmund.