Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a double deal with Juventus for the Italians' star duo Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa, as per reports in Italy.

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo wants to oversee a massive squad overhaul as he will be tasked with leading his former club to major honours this year. A number of big names have been transfer listed at the Allianz Stadium, and the Brazilian pair are also believed to be on Juventus' transfer list.

Manchester United have been linked with moves to both players in the past, and now, there is a genuine possibility of both playing for the Red Devils come 2020/21.

Juventus pair Sandro and Costa on Manchester United's radar

Juventus duo Costa (R) and Sandro (L)

As per Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Manchester United have contacted Juventus over their intentions to sign both Douglas Costa and Alex Sandro from the Italian champions. The pair is likely to cost the Red Devils in the region of £74m.

The Brazilian winger has been stricken with muscular injuries in recent seasons, and even when he has played, he has been an inconsistent figure for Juventus. Costa managed just seven starts this Serie A term, along with 16 appearances off the bench, during which he scored one goal and set up a further four.

The 29-year-old earns a salary of €6m net at Juventus, and considering that he hasn't even played a 1,000 minutes for the Bianconeri, it is an expense that they want to get rid of.

26 - Douglas Costa is the player with the most appearances in the last two Serie A campaigns (since 2018/19) without any defeat (W22 D4). Ace. pic.twitter.com/k7Wmais6JE — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 9, 2020

Sandro, on the other hand, was once an irreplaceable player for Juventus. The full-back was linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United, and PSG not too long ago, only to be met with Juventus' resistance. However, that could all change now with Pirlo looking to freshen the Bianconeri squad ahead of the next season.

Should they receive a suitable offer for their Brazilian star, who is valued at around €40m by the Italian champions, they will part ways with him.

Douglas Costa completed more take-ons than every other player on the pitch combined (5) during Juventus 4-0 Lecce:



❍ 7 dribbles attempted

❍ 7 dribbles completed



He only played 38 minutes (and also created five chances). 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qsKlPLl6V3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 26, 2020

Juventus are also chasing the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo and Robin Gosens, and will have to make significant sales before any potential big-money moves. While Blaise Matuidi has already left, Sami Khedira, Gonzalo Higuain, and other high-profile names are expected to follow suit shortly.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are still haggling over the fee that Borussia Dortmund have demanded for Jadon Sancho. The English star, widely considered as Manchester United's priority target, is valued at €120m by the German club.

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

While reports have suggested that the Red Devils should find it relatively more comfortable than other financially struggling clubs to pay the fee for Sancho, the ongoing negotiations paint a different picture.

Manchester United, in the meanwhile, have also been linked with moves for David Brooks and Jack Grealish to bolster their attacking options.

