×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Juventus star

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
932   //    05 Nov 2018, 22:35 IST

Jose Mourinho wants to bring a defender in January.
Jose Mourinho wants to bring a defender in January.

What's the story?

One of the biggest reasons for Manchester United's dreadful start to the season has been their awful defence. The Red Devils have already conceded 18 goals in the Premier League in just 11 matches.

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his defensive squad in January, something he failed to do in the last transfer window. Italian outlet, Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato), reports that Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus' defender, Mehdi Benatia.

In case you didn't know...

The former AS Roma and Bayern Munich star has been an important part of Juventus' squad since his move to Italy in 2017 from the Allianz Arena. The Moroccan international was a key player for the Old Lady in the 2017/18 season.

However, Leonardo Bonucci's return to Turin has changed things and the 31-year-old is struggling for playing time in Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho is known to have two options for each defensive position. However, he has failed to sign a new centre-back in the summer window. His main priority in the January window would be to sign a new centre-back to settle United's defensive woes.

Mourinho could use the opportunity to use a talented and experienced centre-back like Benatia in January to enhance his defence. According to the reports, Mourinho would be getting 100 million Euros to spend in the January's transfer window.

Rumour probability: 6/10

No other top European club would be selling their star defender for a fee less than 60 million Euros. On the other hand, players hesitate to make a move in the winter window and Mehdi Benatia, who is unhappy at Juventus, would be a fine option for Mourinho without spending a hefty amount.

Video

What's next?

Manchester United has finally picked up some pace and are doing well in the recent games. Jones has a borrowed time with United. It remains to see which targets would Mourinho approach in the coming transfer window.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus FC Football Medhi Benatia EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Juventus interested in Manchester United star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Juventus could agree on...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United considering shock replacement...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus ready to pay £65 million for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United star wants to push through a...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona and Juventus on high alert as Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United ready to spend €138M for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus offer star midfielder and cash in...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus planning to lure Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus ready to offer forward to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us