Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Juventus star

Jose Mourinho wants to bring a defender in January.

One of the biggest reasons for Manchester United's dreadful start to the season has been their awful defence. The Red Devils have already conceded 18 goals in the Premier League in just 11 matches.

Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his defensive squad in January, something he failed to do in the last transfer window. Italian outlet, Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato), reports that Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus' defender, Mehdi Benatia.

The former AS Roma and Bayern Munich star has been an important part of Juventus' squad since his move to Italy in 2017 from the Allianz Arena. The Moroccan international was a key player for the Old Lady in the 2017/18 season.

However, Leonardo Bonucci's return to Turin has changed things and the 31-year-old is struggling for playing time in Juventus.

Jose Mourinho is known to have two options for each defensive position. However, he has failed to sign a new centre-back in the summer window. His main priority in the January window would be to sign a new centre-back to settle United's defensive woes.

Mourinho could use the opportunity to use a talented and experienced centre-back like Benatia in January to enhance his defence. According to the reports, Mourinho would be getting 100 million Euros to spend in the January's transfer window.

No other top European club would be selling their star defender for a fee less than 60 million Euros. On the other hand, players hesitate to make a move in the winter window and Mehdi Benatia, who is unhappy at Juventus, would be a fine option for Mourinho without spending a hefty amount.

Manchester United has finally picked up some pace and are doing well in the recent games. Jones has a borrowed time with United. It remains to see which targets would Mourinho approach in the coming transfer window.