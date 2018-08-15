Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United Superstar Set For La Liga Move Next Summer

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.40K   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:55 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Jose Mourinho has quite a few problems to address at Manchester United

What's the rumour?

Manchester United's ever so likeable Juan Mata could return to his former club Valencia when his contract expires next summer, according to The Sun. The Spanish club is willing to sign the 30-year-old on a free transfer at the end of this season.

In case you didn't know...

Juan Mata has only held initial talks regarding a contract extension with Manchester United's top brass.

Mata currently earns £130,000 a week at Old Trafford and Valencia will not be able to pay him as much if they are to burnish a huge amount of money to sign him in the first place. So the chances are that Valencia will only sign him if he's available for free next summer.

The heart of the matter

Sun's sources have said:

"It is well known Juan is wanted by Valencia. There is a strong connection between the two."
"His deal is up next summer and it looks likely he'll leave unless something changes soon."
"We know Juan's motives are not related to money and there's a very strong emotional attachment to take into account."

Mata spent four years at Valencia and became a prominent figure at the club before subsequently securing a switch to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Meanwhile, fellow Spaniard and Red Devil Ander Herrera has committed his future to the club.

Herrera said:

"All the memories I have are amazing. I’ve been able to win trophies for the club. I have been able to play more than 160 games right now, so what I have in my mind is to go for the 200 games and keep adding games for the club and for myself.
"The way the club treats me is perfect."

Herrera's contract situation is similar to that of Juan Mata's and only initial talks over a contract extension have been held.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

The Sun is not famous for their transfer stories. But this deal makes sense from a financial standpoint for Valencia.

Video: The best of Juan Mata last season

What's next?

Juan Mata is a revered figure among the United supporters. He is also a vital cog in Mourinho's system. Yet, it remains to be seen whether the club is keen on extending his contract as he has entered his 30s.

It would be quite an emotional return to the Mestalla Stadium for Mata if at all they manage to sign him next summer.

