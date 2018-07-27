Reports: Manchester United told to pay world-record fee to sign top target

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 4.44K // 27 Jul 2018, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will Jose Mourinho get his man?

What's the rumour?

Manchester United have been linked to several players this transfer window, and with under two weeks left before it closes, now would be the time for the Red Devils to throw in the kitchen sink in order to sign reinforcements ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

According to reports from The Daily Express, United are seriously considering a move for Leicester City's Harry Maguire, but are set to face plenty of resistance. For one, a number of other clubs are also interested in the Englishman. Further, the report suggests that United might have to fork out a sum in the ballpark of £80 million - a world-record bid for a defender, surpassing the £75 million that Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have signed 3 players so far in this window, with Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant coming in. However, the general belief is that Jose Mourinho will look to make at least one big-name signing before the start of the season.

Maguire, who impressed with his performances for England during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, cost Leicester just £17 million when they bought him from Hull City last summer. Now, Leicester are adamant to keep him and are reportedly going to demand a staggering fee of £80 million for the 25-year-old.

The heart of the matter

The report claims that Manchester United's Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has already approached the Foxes but to little avail.

Having just lost Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City, Leicester will understandably do everything in their power to retain Maguire, and will allegedly only let him leave if he himself asks to be sold and if United match their valuation of the player.

Video:

Harry Maguire has become one of the most prominent defenders in the Premier League.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

Maguire is one of the few noteworthy players being linked to Manchester United and Jose Mourinho's desire for a reliable presence at the back could see this move happen. However, the Red Devils will be expected to continue negotiations in a bid to drive the asking price down.

With multiple publications reporting that an approach has been made, there certainly is some truth to the rumour.

What's next?

United are in serious need for a right winger and with a number of centre-backs ((Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, and Chris Smalling) present in the side, Mourinho will probably have to offload a player or two before he can bring Maguire in for the aforementioned world-record bid.