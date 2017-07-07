Reports: Manchester United identify Bundesliga midfielder as Michael Carrick's replacement

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bundesliga midfielder in the hopes that he will be the ideal replacement for Michael Carrick.

07 Jul 2017

Michael Carrick is in the twilight of his Manchester United career

What's the story?

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl. Jose Mourinho has been in pursuit of a holding midfielder as a replacement for the veteran Michael Carrick and the Old Trafford outfit has been linked with the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fabinho and Eric Dier this summer

In case you didn't know...

United have been looking to replace for Michael Carrick whose impending retirement will leave a void in the heart of the Mancunians’ midfield. With Chelsea stalling on letting Matic leave for their domestic rivals in the hopes of signing Tiemoué Bakayoko from AS Monaco, the Red Devils are said to exploring alternative options.

Weigl’s current contract with Dortmund runs till 2021, however, a decent offer from the Premier League side could clinch a deal. The 21-year-old has been impressive for the German club after arriving from 1860 Munich in 2015.

The heart of the matter

The German international is an excellent passer of the ball with a successful passing rate of 89% in the Bundesliga last season and an even more impressive rate of 92% in the UEFA Champions League. Standing over six feet tall, Weigl is good in aerial duels and shows remarkable focus at the centre of the park. The defensive midfielder also has the ability to test the goalkeeper from long range.

After having picked up an injury in mid-May last season, Weigl has been ruled out of action with a broken ankle until September. Owing to this, the transfer may only take place in January. However, with four years left on his contract, Dortmund, reportedly, value Weigl at £44m.

Mourinho remains confident of signing Matic from Chelsea. But the Serb getting sanctioned to leave is contingent on the arrival of the French midfielder Bakayoko. Tottenham, meanwhile, are reportedly not willing to let Dier go and has made it clear that United will not be able to lure the Englishman away from the North London side.

Video

Author's take

The German midfielder has undoubtedly been impressive for Borussia Dortmund in the 2016-17 campaign and at just 21 years of age, he is definitely one for the future. And under the guidance of Carrick, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba, the youngster could become a mainstay at Old Trafford in the years to come if the move eventually happens.

Matic is 29-years-old and his best days seem to be behind him though he is still a solid presence in midfield. It will be interesting to see what decision Jose Mourinho will ultimately take as the Red Devils begin their pre-season tour next week.

