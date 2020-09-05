Manchester United have identified Burnley star Dwight McNeil as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho, as per reports in England.

McNeil, formerly of the Red Devils' academy, had a mighty impressive 2019/20 campaign with the Clarets and started all 38 Premier League games for them. The 20-year-old's energy and ability to find his teammates from wide areas have sparkled despite Burnley's pragmatic approach.

The former Manchester United academy player is understood to be on the club's radar, but a move would be directly dependant on the outcome of the Jadon Sancho negotiations. Dortmund are aware that their star player will fetch them the fee that they want either this year or the next, due to which this is a saga that could very well continue for weeks.

10 - Dwight McNeil (20 years, 92 days) is the youngest player reach 10 Premier League assists since Raheem Sterling (19 years, 335 days) in November 2014. Talent. pic.twitter.com/HUIL4VvX9D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

While Sancho's price tag is set at £108m/€120m, Burnley are set to demand up to £50m for McNeil. The Premier League winger also has interest from other clubs from home and abroad, with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, and Leicester City said to be monitoring McNeil.

Despite his connection with the club, Manchester United aren't expected to sign both him as well as Sancho this window given the existing crop of attackers at the club.

McNeil joins list of Manchester United's exciting young targets

Sancho is widely reported to be United's primary target

Manchester United saw a remarkable shift in their transfer strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in comparison to other windows since 2013. As opposed to signing established superstars aplenty, they've focused on young talents who can play quick, attacking football.

Advertisement

The Red Devils' primary target, Sancho, is precisely of that mould. He has been in sublime form over the last two seasons, particularly the 2019/20 campaign where he scored 17 goals and set up a further 16 in just 25 starts for Dortmund. Ousmane Dembele, Jack Grealish, Sergio Reguilon, and host of other exciting players that have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season:



❍ 27 games

❍ 17 goals

❍ 16 assists



Phenomenal talent. ✨ pic.twitter.com/b6By3XJano — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Manchester United's latest acquisition, Donny van de Beek, is an excellent addition as he is a player that can heavily influence the game in the final third. The 23-year-old Dutchman's movement, versatility and eye for goal make him a fantastic addition to a young attacking unit.

Solskjaer has made it clear that he would much rather have a weakness in the squad than have someone who he doesn't think is a good fit. The Norwegian was reportedly keen on selling Alexis Sanchez after a training bust-up with Mason Greenwood. He has also ruthlessly axed players who did not fit into his philosophy, and has overseen numerous exits from the club.

There is a lot of work to be done in the transfer market for Manchester United, and it remains to be seen how many additions they manage to make before the window closes.

Also read: Manchester United and Liverpool set to battle for LaLiga star Diego Carlos