Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle it out for the signature of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, as per reports in Spain.

The Brazilian was predominantly linked with moves to Manchester City and Arsenal earlier in the window, but both clubs have seemingly found other, more suitable targets. The Cityzens are on the brink of sealing a deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Gunners have already purchased Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be in the market for a quality central defender, and Sevilla's Carlos fits the bill for the English giants.

Manchester United and Liverpool eye move for Carlos

Carlos won the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla

As per Spanish outlet MARCA, champions Liverpool are set to go toe-to-toe with the Red Devils for Diego Carlos this summer. The Brazilian, who was purchased just a year ago, reportedly has a €75m release clause in his contract.

Carlos has impressed profoundly with his performances in Seville during the 2019/20 campaign, helping Julen Lopetegui's men return to the top four of LaLiga Santander. More importantly, the Manchester United target also started a majority of Sevilla's triumphant UEFA Europa League.

In the final of the tournament, Carlos — much like he did in the semi-final and quarter-final — gave away a penalty after a rash challenge. However, with the score tied at 2-2, the 27-year-old attempted an acrobatic overhead kick from a Sevilla corner, which ultimately lead to the winner after Romelu Lukaku inadvertently toe-poked it into his own net.

The ex-Nantes defender is blessed with an athletic physique and commendable recovery pace when caught on the counter. That being said, he has shown that he is prone to making harried decisions.

Manchester United are also linked with moves for Dayot Upamecano, Benoit Badiashile, and other defenders this summer. However, it is unclear whether they will move for a centre-back due to the financial constraints amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have also been linked to central defenders such as Ozan Kabak and Ben White to replace the recently-departed Dejan Lovren. Jurgen Klopp's men, though, have made it clear that they need to offload players first before making any significant purchases. Kostas Tsimikas has been Liverpool's only purchase this year so far.

Given that Sevilla are likely to insist on Carlos' release clause be paid in full by any suitor, it is difficult to envisage Liverpool parting ways with €75m for the Brazilian.

The Sevilla man himself has provided some insight on his future, saying;

"I talk to my agents to tell them not to tell me anything. They only inform me of very advanced things, but I only focus on Sevilla. I said that in the case of leaving Sevilla my goal is to go higher, and Sevilla is a giant."

Carlos' former teammate Sergio Reguilon has also attracted interest from Manchester United, as has his defensive partner Jules Kounde.

