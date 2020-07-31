Manchester United have supposedly entered the race for LOSC Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United are monitoring his situation closely at France as he is set to leave after a breakthrough season. The defender is presently cheaper than most other defenders in the transfer market. He is reportedly available at a meagre £20 million.

The above source suggests that his maturity, potential and buyout price all fit the bill for Manchester United, who are keen on luring a centre-back to Old Trafford.

Earlier, the Manchester United target was given the liberty to take time and decide over his immediate future at Lille after numerous clubs expressed their interest in his signature.

Also read: Reports: Manchester United target Raul Jimenez close to joining Juventus for €80m

Manchester United face serious competition for Magalhaes

Manchester United have emerged as late suitors for Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel began his career at a lower division club in Brazil called Avai and was scouted by Lille in 2017. The French side decided to dish out £1.5 million for the youngster, which as of now seems like a smart piece of recruitment.

Advertisement

A couple of loan spells to Troyes and Dynamo Zagreb followed, helping his progress at the senior level. On February 2019, the Manchester United target made his league debut for Lille.

However, it was this season where he proved his worth at the heart of defence, shining throughout the campaign where his side finished fourth. A duel success percentage of 67, along with 41 tackles, 22 interceptions and close to 600 forward passes highlighted his abilities.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a centre-back, winger and forward after their third-place finish in the Premier League.

They have been linked to the likes of Nathan Ake, Tyrone Mings and Kalidou Koulibaly in the past but now believe a cut-price and long-term option could also come in the form of Magalhaes.

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Manchester United

With Eric Bailly failing to convince this season and Victor Lindelof not viewed as the right partner for Harry Maguire, Manchester United are desperate to add to their ranks.

However, they are not the only ones in the race for the defender. Manchester United are facing competition from Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League side Everton.

While Everton have recently emerged as realistic suitors, Napoli's capture of Victor Osimhen highlights the fruitful relationship between the two clubs. Therefore, the Naples-based outfit are also set to give Manchester United a run for their money. In fact, the Toffees even submitted a bid for Magalhaes earlier in June.

Preparation in full flow 💥pic.twitter.com/cnyw1e3jKX — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) July 29, 2020

As for PSG, the Manchester United target is identified as a long-term successor of Thiago Silva, who is poised to leave the club come the end of this season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, continue to be linked with Jadon Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund winger's £90 million fee is proving to be a real obstacle between him and Manchester United.

The Red Devils will take on LASK in the Europa League on August 5.

Also read: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have a £140m budget for the upcoming window, Jesse Lingard to leave the club and more 29th July 2020