Manchester United are interested in signing Mikel Oyarzabal from Real Sociedad, according to Todofichajes. The Spanish winger has also been linked to the Red Devil's neighbours, Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Real Sociedad till 2024 and has a buyout clause of €70million (£63million). However, the report says that 13-time Premier League champions Manchester United are confident that a bid of €50million (£45million) will be enough to convince the La Liga club to sell the player.

Manchester United make Mikel Oyarzabal a transfer target

Mikel Oyarzabal has been one of the success stories at Anoeta this season, registering 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. The left-footed winger, who has also played on the left of a three-man midfield, is a brilliant finisher with a keen eye for a pass.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also rumoured to be a massive admirer of the Spain U-21 international and views him as a replacement for Leroy Sané, who moved to German champions Bayern Munich recently.

A product of the youth academy of Real Sociedad, Oyarzabal has quietly been impressing since his introduction into the first team back in the 2015-2016 La Liga season. He has chalked up 12 and 13 goals in his last two La Liga campaigns, respectively.

However, this season, Imanol Alguacil, La Real's manager, seems to have found the perfect position for Oyarzabal on the left of a three-man midfield and this has increased his goal contributions considerably.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have experienced an upturn in form since the restart of the Premier League season and are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjær has found success in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Marcus Rashford as his left-winger.

Given the England international's success in that position this season, it seems unlikely that Oyarzabal will walk right into the starting lineup as a winger at Old Trafford. However, the Spaniard's versatility and ability to play in different midfield positions will be viewed as an asset by the English outfit.

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a winger, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho being heavily linked with a move to the club. The Red Devils have decent cover in the left-wing position, with the likes of Daniel James and Tahith Chong also vying for the same spot.