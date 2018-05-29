Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United eye Premier League goalkeeper

A good signing, Manchester United fans?

Ashwin Asok
ANALYST
Rumors 29 May 2018, 15:57 IST
3.16K

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League
A good signing?

What's the rumour?

According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United is eyeing a move for West Ham's Joe Hart. The goalkeeper is seen as a possible backup to Sergio Romero who may depart the club this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Joe Hart made the switch to Manchester City from Shrewsbury Town in 2006 but it was not until the 2007-08 season that he became their no.1 man between the sticks. He has made close to 350 appearances for the club and has won the league title twice.

Pep Guardiola saw him surplus to requirements when he arrived to take charge and as a result, the Englishman was sent on loan to Torino and West Ham United. His contract with City runs out in 2019 and looks to make a permanent move elsewhere this summer.

Hart has made 23 appearances for The Hammers this season and his market value is around €10 million.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have managed to ward off interest from Real Madrid for David de Gea over the past couple of years but his understudy, Romero, may leave the club in search of regular action.

United are prepared to face such a situation and are identifying possible replacements. Joe Hart has been linked with the club as a result.

City's new signing Ederson has been impressive this season. Hart has cut a frustrating figure after missing out on the plane to Russia as well. He is very likely to leave Manchester City in the transfer window and Mourinho is exploring the possibility of signing the 31-year-old.

Rumour rating/probability - 7/10

Some credible sources have reported the same but there is no concrete information yet that suggests a move is close.

Video: Hart in action this season

Hart still has a lot to offer and if Romero does depart the club, it will be sensible from United to rope Hart in. He is experienced enough and may prove to be a very shrewd buy.

Do you think that Joe Hart will bring good to Manchester United? Comment your reasons below. You can also follow Manchester Uniter Transfer news to receive latest news, rumors and other updates.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Manchester United Joe Hart Sergio Romero Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
