Reports: Manchester United join Liverpool and Chelsea in Race for World Cup-winning star

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
5.36K   //    07 Aug 2018, 19:40 IST

We could have a 3-way transfer battle on our hands!

What's the rumour?

With the deadline of the Premier League transfer window on the 9th of August closer than ever, it's normal for most clubs to be scrambling around looking for last-ditch signings to reinforce their sides.

Manchester United's manager, Jose Mourinho, has publicly been expressing his dissatisfaction with the Red Devils' activity in the ongoing transfer window. However, latest reports from The Sun claim that United have, indeed, joined the likes of Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in the hunt for Lyon's Nabil Fekir.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool were the first team to be closely linked with Fekir earlier this summer but seemed to have developed cold feet over the player's fitness before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, before subsequently cooling their interest.

However, the Reds are believed to be still monitoring the situation and could make a late swoop for the 25-year-old.

The heart of the matter

On the other hand, Chelsea could soon lose Eden Hazard to Real Madrid and are reportedly eyeing Fekir as a necessary replacement to help the side cope with Hazard's loss.

Now, according to the aforementioned report, Mourinho is allegedly growing sick of Manchester United's lack of transfer business, and with Anthony Martial's future growing more uncertain with each passing day, Fekir is reportedly being viewed as a suitable signing to bolster United's attack.

However, Lyon have stated that they still haven't received any official bids for the Fekir, who just won the World Cup with France. Further, Fekir himself seems set to stay in France, albeit leaving the door open for a potential move, as he recently said:

"As you can see, I'm in Lyon. I am very good here. But the transfer window is still long and everything goes very fast in football. We do not know what will happen in the future but I am very good at OL.
"I feel great in the group, a good group very homogeneous. We have very good players and there is a very good atmosphere. It's a bit like the French team, there is a mix of old and young, more experienced players than others."

Video: The best of Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir is one uber-talented footballer!

Rumour Probability/Rating: 5/10

Fekir would greatly benefit all three Premier League teams with his attacking prowess. However, with not long left to do business, all three teams may have left it too late to lure Fekir away from France.

What's next?

It's still possible for all three sides to still attempt a late swoop, possibly on deadline day. Fekir would undoubtedly be a spectacular addition to any team and the Premier League in general. Expect this particular 3-way battle to go down to the wire on deadline day.

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
