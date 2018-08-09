Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Atletico Madrid superstar

Prathik R
ANALYST
Rumors
100   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:09 IST

What's the rumour?

Manchester United have reportedly contacted Atletico Madrid regarding a shock Deadline Day move for the defender, according to Sky Sports. This, after they failed in their pursuits of Yerry Mina, Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld. United were also interested in a move for Chelsea's Kurt Zouma, but had their advances rebuffed.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements. Mourinho has lost confidence in the likes of Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones and has desperately been on the lookout for a new centre-back. He has now set his sights on Uruguay star Diego Godin, who is considered one of the best centre-backs in world football.

The heart of the matter

Jose Mourinho had, earlier today, confirmed that United would not be making any more signings. In a press conference, Mourinho said, "I’m not confident, I’m not confident and the market closes today so it is time at least for me to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed. I will have to focus on the players I have in relation to this first couple of matches."

However, that could now change with Godin emerging as a shock target. The 32-year-old reportedly has a release clause of just £18m in his contract, which would prove to be a steal for United.

Rumour probability: 7/10

Sky are one of the most reliable sources out there and the fact that they have reported this means a deal could be in the works.

What's next?

Manchester United have until 5 PM BST to get this deal done. That's about five hours from now. If they were to complete a move by then, it could prove to be one of the greatest Deadline Day signings of the Premier League era.

