Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United in talks to sign PSG star

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
12.54K   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:57 IST

9
Will Jose Mourinho and Manchester United finally sign someone?

What's the rumour?

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, cut an unhappy figure at his pre-match press conference ahead of United's first Premier League match against Leicester City. When quizzed about transfers, Mourinho admitted that the club might not sign any new players before the deadline.

However, just hours before the ongoing Premier League window slams shut, latest reports from L'Equipe (via The Daily Express) claim that Manchester United are engaging in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move for defender Layvin Kurzawa.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been linked with various players, with Mourinho seemingly keen on recruiting a defensive player to bolster the side. Deals for the likes of Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld may have been in the pipeline at one point, but seem to have eventually broken down.

The heart of the matter

Layvin Kurzawa has been at PSG for 3 seasons now, but hasn't featured regularly in the first team. Now, the Paris-based club are reportedly lining up a move for Juventus' Alex Sandro and might be willing to offload Kurzawa to make space.

As a result, Kurzawa has been linked with Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, who are allegedly willing to pay £22 million for the left-back.

Jose Mourinho has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with United's transfer activity, and while Kurzawa isn't a centre-back Mourinho is looking for, he will still be a good addition to United's defensive line. He will also provide competition to Luke Shaw and that will, perhaps, bring out the best in both players.

Video:

Is he the answer to United's problems?

Rumour Probability/Rating: 4/10

Kurzawa is undoubtedly a valuable player, but United certainly have no need for a left-back at this point. Desperate to sign either a centre-back or a right-winger, it seems very unlikely that United will decide to line up a move for a left-back instead.

What's next?

If United are, indeed, intent on recruiting Kurzawa, they will have to step up their chase as they only have a few hours left before the window slams shut.

As things stand, Manchester United will take on Leicester City tomorrow in the first fixture of the 2018-19 Premier League season, and their squad might see no new faces by then.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Layvin Kurzawa Alex Sandro Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Reports: Manchester United star rejected by PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paris Saint-Germain enter the race to sign...
RELATED STORY
Why PSG must avoid signing Manchester United's Marcos Rojo
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal in talks to sign PSG starlet
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United target agrees to join PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City plot bid for PSG star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Newcastle United on the verge of agreeing a deal...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG set to battle Manchester United for Milan...
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United given an opportunity to sign...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us