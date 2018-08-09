Reports: Manchester United in talks to sign PSG star

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 12.54K // 09 Aug 2018, 16:57 IST

Will Jose Mourinho and Manchester United finally sign someone?

What's the rumour?

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, cut an unhappy figure at his pre-match press conference ahead of United's first Premier League match against Leicester City. When quizzed about transfers, Mourinho admitted that the club might not sign any new players before the deadline.

However, just hours before the ongoing Premier League window slams shut, latest reports from L'Equipe (via The Daily Express) claim that Manchester United are engaging in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move for defender Layvin Kurzawa.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been linked with various players, with Mourinho seemingly keen on recruiting a defensive player to bolster the side. Deals for the likes of Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld may have been in the pipeline at one point, but seem to have eventually broken down.

The heart of the matter

Layvin Kurzawa has been at PSG for 3 seasons now, but hasn't featured regularly in the first team. Now, the Paris-based club are reportedly lining up a move for Juventus' Alex Sandro and might be willing to offload Kurzawa to make space.

As a result, Kurzawa has been linked with Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves, who are allegedly willing to pay £22 million for the left-back.

Jose Mourinho has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with United's transfer activity, and while Kurzawa isn't a centre-back Mourinho is looking for, he will still be a good addition to United's defensive line. He will also provide competition to Luke Shaw and that will, perhaps, bring out the best in both players.

Video:

Is he the answer to United's problems?

Rumour Probability/Rating: 4/10

Kurzawa is undoubtedly a valuable player, but United certainly have no need for a left-back at this point. Desperate to sign either a centre-back or a right-winger, it seems very unlikely that United will decide to line up a move for a left-back instead.

What's next?

If United are, indeed, intent on recruiting Kurzawa, they will have to step up their chase as they only have a few hours left before the window slams shut.

As things stand, Manchester United will take on Leicester City tomorrow in the first fixture of the 2018-19 Premier League season, and their squad might see no new faces by then.