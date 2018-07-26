Reports: Manchester United leading the race to sign Premier League superstar

Can Mourinho finally sign the lad?

What's the rumour?

Malcom's controversial move to Barcelona from Bordeaux after snubbing AS Roma has nudged the dominos and boy, there are falling! Now that the Barcelona have got themselves a winger, according to Mirror, Manchester United are in the clear to go ahead and sign Willian from Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been linked with Willian for quite a while now. However, their interest seemed to have faded off after Barcelona came knocking at Stamford Bridge for the electric Brazilian winger.

Barcelona, however, queered AS Roma's pitch and gazumped them to the signing of Malcom from Bordeaux and have stirred up some controversy now.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona were all set to get the Willian deal done but Chelsea's valuation of the 29-year-old which stands at £70 million was gauged to be too high by the Catalans and they were put off by it.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have found themselves in the right setting to reignite their interest in Willian who is an experienced Premier League campaigner.

In fact, United have not had an out and out right winger for a long time now and have been looking for one in the market.

Willian has played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and the duo is reportedly in very good terms.

On top of that, Mourinho said this in an interview with ESPN,

"I would get two more players."

United have been uncharacteristically silent in the transfer market this time around and it has not helped Jose's mood. However, landing Willian will be the shot in the arm that he and his team needs and with Willian and Alexis Sanchez operating on either side of Romelu Lukaku, the rest of the Premier League will have enough and more to worry about when they face the Red Devils.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Barcelona may have bowed out of the race to land Willian but that doesn't mean that Manchester United will sign him. Chelsea are wary of how this could come back to haunt them. They sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United just last summer and still get criticized for it.

Also, Mirror is not that reliable a transfer news source. So readers are advised to take this news with a pinch of salt.

What's next?

Willian could choose to stay and see how Sarri wants to go about his business at Chelsea. He was frustrated under the tutelage of Antonio Conte but that needn't be the case under Maurizio Sarri.

However, if he chooses to join the Red Devils, he will definitely be a starter and Jose Mourinho knows how to get the best out of him. It's Willian's call really.