Manchester United and Liverpool will battle it out for the signature of RB Leipzig center-half Dayot Upamecano next summer, according to ESPN.

Upamecano was the subject of interest from Manchester United this summer until the France international signed a new deal with Leipzig in July, keeping him at the club till 2023.

Manchester United fans have been desperate to see the club sign a new center-half in recent weeks following the Red Devils' miserable start to their Premier League campaign.

United's center-back pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have had to shoulder most of the blame as the 20-time Premier League champions have conceded eleven goals in their opening three games.

Manchester United were linked with a move for Dayot Upamecano this summer, but failed to proceed in negotiations for the defender.

Manchester United will face stiff competition from Liverpool next summer for Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano was reportedly a part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer shortlist this summer which included the likes of Jadon Sancho, Nathan Ake and Jack Greealish.

The Red Devils failed to get any of their top targets but will resume their pursuit of the highly-rated center-back next summer.

Liverpool have also experienced an odd start to their 2020-21 campaign. One of the standout features of Liverpool's run to the Premier League title last season was their defensive solidity.

However, the Merseyside club have begun this season in poor fashion, conceding three goals to newly promoted Leeds United in their opening fixture, and losing 7-2 to Aston Villa last weekend.

Liverpool are now reportedly keen to sign a new center-half to pair with Virgil Van Dijk in the heart of their defense, and have identified Dayot Upamecano as their top target.

Dayot Upamecano enjoyed a successful campaign last season as he played a key role in Leipzig reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. At the young age of 21, Upamecano has already played 86 times for Leipzig in the Bundesliga and has also registered three appearances for France.

Upamecano is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe. The Frenchman is known for his physical presence and speed, attributes which would help him settle into English football.

He will also potentially be looking for a move away from Leipzig next summer to a top level European club that would match his ambitions.