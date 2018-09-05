Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Manchester United looking to sign World Cup-winning defender in January

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
2.44K   //    05 Sep 2018, 19:13 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose Mourinho, Manchester United manager

What's the rumour?

According to reports from France Football, Jose Mourinho's search for a defender has led him to current Atletico Madrid left-back and French World Cup winner, Lucas Hernandez as Manchester United are looking to bring him to Old Trafford in January.

In case you didn't know...

The highly rated left-back has seen his stocks rise massively after an exceptional World Cup-winning campaign in which he made 12 appearances for his country.

As such, many big clubs across Europe were rumoured to be interested for his services this summer including Atletico's city rivals Real Madrid, but the 22-year-old signed a new contract in June that will keep him tied to the club until 2024.

The heart of the matter

Lucas is a versatile player who can play both at left-back and as a central defender, meaning he could solve Mourinho's defensive woes while providing attacking firepower in wide areas at the same time.

His release clause, which was put into his contract with an intention of warding off big clubs, stands at a whopping £72 million.

The Premier League outfit couldn't cough up the funds to sign either Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweirald this summer, however, their poor start to the season means January signings could be very much on the cards.

As things stand, Lucas appears to be happy at the Wanda Metropolitano, but we'll not be surprised if the Frenchman makes a switch to the Theatre of Dreams should an appropriate offer comes his way.

Rumour rating/ Probability: 4/10

Fans are advised not to get their hopes up high as it seems highly unlikely that Atletico would sell their upcoming star midway through the season. We're going with a 4 out of 10 for this one.

Video: 

What's next?

The Roji Blancos have a long season ahead in which they will challenge on several fronts including the most coveted Champions League and therefore, the player has to bring his A-game to the fore in order for them bag some silverware.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Atletico Madrid Football Harry Maguire Lucas Hernández EPL Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
