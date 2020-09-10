Manchester United's prolonged pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has received a boost, after the club reportedly agreed player wages and agent fees. The Englishman will reportedly earn £250,000 a week and will put pen to paper on a five-year deal, should the deal go through.

This is according to The Guardian, who claim that the club has made significant progress in sorting out all other aspects of the transfer before they sit at the negotiation table with Dortmund.

Sancho, 20, enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 season for Bundesliga runners up Dortmund, notching up 20 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the English winger as the long term solution to occupy Manchester United's right-wing.

Progress has been made around Jadon Sancho personal terms and agents’ fees. Big question is whether Utd and BVB can agree fee. Less than a month to go. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 9, 2020

Manchester United yet to agree transfer fee for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund will not part with Jadon Sancho unless their demands are met

Guardian claim that while the English giants have made headway in securing the deal on the player's end, an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over a transfer fee is still some way away.

The German club would reportedly require a transfer fee of £108m for the player - all paid upfront - and are not willing to budge on their demands.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have reportedly made an 'unofficial offer' according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano. The deal reportedly involves an initial fee of £90m plus £18m in add-ons to be paid over the next two to three seasons.

However, Dortmund are said to have refused the offer and are insistent on sticking by their demands of the full payment upfront - something United feel may not be possible in the current COVID-affected financial climate.

The player himself, while very keen to return to England and join Manchester United, is expected to be professional about the situation and not push for a transfer behind the scenes.

Manchester United recently signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax in a deal worth £40m and are also said to be monitoring the situation surrounding Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon.

just to clarify - this one was the last ‘unofficial’ bid from Man Utd in August. They’re still waiting for next step because BVB want €120m or nothing [without add ons included]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

It was also reported, as recently as yesterday, that United failed in their attempt to lure Italian wonderkid Sandro Tonali to England as the player opted to stay in Italy, subsequently signing for fallen powerhouses AC Milan.

