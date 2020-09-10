Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals how Donny van de Beek will fit in at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed how new signing Donny van de Beek would fit into the team, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 5's Premier League preview podcast.

Van de Beek, 23, signed with United for a fee believed to involve an initial payment of £35m plus £5m in add-ons, earlier this month.

The Dutch midfielder represents the English club's first significant - and successful - foray into the transfer market, with a potential move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho having dragged on for weeks with no resolution in sight.

Solskjaer provides clarity on van de Beek's role

Donny van de Beek, playing for Ajax.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5's Premier League preview podcast, Solskjaer touched on many topics, including how he assesses van de Beek as a player and the qualities he brings to the table.

"We've signed Donny [van de Beek] and he's the type of player we knew we needed in the squad, the type of person that will fit the culture, fit the team and will improve us for next season and years to come. He's a versatile player. He's a very intelligent, clever player. He's got loads of energy, enthusiasm [and is] developing all the time."

"He scores goals. We need to add goals from midfield. Of course, our forwards scored quite a few goals last season. Bruno [Fernandes] came in and scored goals. But we need goals throughout the squad because we didn't score enough to be challenging at the top."

"So he [van de Beek] will add his creativity, his reading of the game and his understanding of the game. He can see space and arrive at the right time - his timing of the movement is fantastic."

The Manchester United boss also revealed that he had personally been following Donny van de Beek's career from the time he made his senior team debut for Ajax.

On a lighter note, he even recalled that the player had notched up his first professional goal for the Dutch giants against Molde in 2015, headbutting a defender in the process.

Due to their Europa League campaign, which saw them progress until the semifinal stage, Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action a week later on September 19th.

New signing Donny van de Beek could be expected to feature in their opening day fixture against Crystal Palace following fellow midfielder Paul Pogba's positive COVID-19 test.

