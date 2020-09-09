Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Superstar forward 'buzzing' to join Red Devils, ex-Premier League striker hoping for 'dream' Old Trafford move, and more — 9th September 2020

Manchester United are yet to make any headway in this summer's transfer window. The English record champions finished the 2019/20 Premier League campaign in third place and went into the transfer season hoping to wrap up a handful of deals. But, apart from the capture of Donny van de Beek, there has been nothing of note as of yet.

With the 2020/21 campaign just around the corner and less than a month to go until the window slams shut, let's take a look at some of the latest transfer stories surrounding Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho 'buzzing' to join Manchester United

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is 'buzzing' to join the Red Devils, as per reliable football insider Fabrizio Romano. The Italian reported earlier on that United are 'in love' with Sancho and will do everything possible to secure his signature. Despite reports from several English outlets that there is an issue with the agent fees and personal terms with the player, Romano insists that it is not the case.

Jadon Sancho is absolutely ready and 'buzzing' to join #mufc. He decided a month ago to talk about this opportunity. The problem is not the personal terms or agent fees #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, here we go podcast] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 9, 2020

Sancho is currently on national duty with England. Should his transfer to Manchester United be completed before their season opener against Crystal Palace, the Englishman could potentially feature in the game as he will not be required to quarantine himself.

Ex-Manchester United player hopes for 'dream' return to Old Trafford

Former Manchester United academy player Josh King is reportedly hopeful of sealing a 'dream' return to Old Trafford this summer, as per reports. The Norwegian striker was an essential player during Bournemouth's stay in the top flight. However, the Cherries have already begun to lose out on their star players after relegation, with Callum Wilson and Aaron Ramsdale having moved to greener pastures.

15 - Josh King is the 2nd Norwegian player to score 15+ goals in a PL season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in both 96/97 and 01/02. Viking. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2017

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, King hopes to follow his teammates out of the club and reunite with his former team. The English journalist claims that the operation could cost Manchester United anywhere between £15m and £20m. With Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also said to be keen on a back-up striker, a deal could be reached in the coming weeks.

Julian Nagelsmann provides update on United target Upamecano

Upamecano in action for Leipzig

Manchester United have been linked with moves for several centre-halves this summer as they are in the market for a suitable partner for Harry Maguire. RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano has been tipped as a potential target for the Red Devils. However, his manager, Nagelsmann, believes that the French star is set to stay on in Germany for another year.

Speaking on Upamecano's future, the Leipzig manager explained to ESPN;

"He [Upamecano] will be here for the season. I'm sure about that. As for the future, I'm not sure as he is very talented. Lots of clubs will want to buy - perhaps next season it could be real that he leaves the club. But this season he will stay."

Upamecano was linked with a lot of clubs in the recent past including the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. The 21-year-old recently signed a new deal with his club, but he could be on the move in the summer of 2021.

Manchester United snap up Atleti starlet

Manchester United's academy has seen an influx of exciting young talents under the tutelage of Nicky Butt, and have seemingly completed another coup this week. The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a deal with young Atletico Madrid striker Alejandro Garnacho, who is expected to fly to England in the coming week.

Atleti were said to have offered the 16-year-old Spaniard a new deal to keep him at the club. However, United — who have already completed the signings of two other Spanish starlets from Alvaro Fernandez and Marc Jurado — have managed to snap up the exciting young player. Garnacho will have to quarantine himself for 14 days upon his arrival before joining up with his fellow academy teammates.

