Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be impressed with returning defender Marcos Rojo's commitment to the club's training sessions, as per reports.

The Argentine was sent back to his former club, Estudiantes, on loan back in the winter window of 2020. After an unsuccessful spell in his homeland, Rojo has now returned to Manchester United and was largely expected to depart this summer.

However, if reports are to be believed, there could still be some hope for Rojo's career at Manchester United as Solskjaer has been impressed with his work ethic in training.

Marcos Rojo in action for his boyhood club

ESPN claim that the former Sporting defender has participated in intensive double training sessions upon his return to training in a bid to keep his Manchester United career alive. This dedication has caught Solskjaer's eye, and should he not be offloaded this summer, Rojo could indeed be utilised as part of the first-team this year.

The Red Devils are in the market for a left-footed centre-half, with the likes of Pau Torres, Nathan Ake (who joined Manchester City), and others mentioned as potential targets. However, it appears increasingly unlikely that Solskjaer will get his wish, given that United are running out of time to get a deal for a central defender across the line.

Rojo, a left-footed player, has prior experience playing in both left and central defensive positions, and could still have a role to play at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old was evidently disappointed with the lack of football during his loan spell. Due to a combination of different factors, the Argentine only played one game for his boyhood club, much to Rojo's dismay. Reflecting on his unsuccessful second stint with Estudiantes on Instagram, Rojo expressed;

"I have to say goodbye, and I go to sleep choking, with a bittersweet taste, and tasting the anger of knowing that the effort and the desire to return did not bring much football."

Rojo, Smalling, and more set to be shipped out by Manchester United

Despite the reports of Rojo impressing in training, the defender is still expected to depart from Old Trafford, with a return to Argentina on the cards.

However, it isn't just Rojo who could leave Manchester United this summer. The likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, and others are all expected to find new clubs as they have no future at the club.

Smalling is closing in on a move to AS Roma after an uber-successful loan spell in Rome last year, while there have been no significant offers for the others as of yet.

With the transfer window open until the 5th of October, there is still plenty of scope for ins and outs at Manchester United. It remains to be seen how many of them remain at the club come the 2020/21 campaign.

