How Manchester United could line up in the 2020/21 campaign

After a rough first half of the Premier League campaign, Manchester United made a miraculous recovery to finish in the top four of the league table in 2019/20. The signing of Bruno Fernandes midway through the campaign proved to be the difference-maker for the Red Devils. The Portuguese single-handedly galvanised a Manchester United side that needed inspiration despite their talented squad.

Fernandes' eight goals and seven assists in the league were vital for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men. The 26-year-old rather poetically scored the goal that would guarantee their top-four finish in the league, converting the spot-kick against Leicester City at the King Power.

While there was a lot of anticipation heading into the transfer window on the back of a third-place finish, United's business so far has left a lot to be desired. The English record champions have only completed one signing, Donny van de Beek of Ajax, so far in the summer window.

4 - Manchester United are the first side in @premierleague history to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3+ goals, with the last team to do so in the English top-flight being Liverpool in October 1987. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/5B2wmxEngS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

They have been continually linked with moves for a host of players including Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, but there has been no substantial progress on any front. However, that isn't to say that the Red Devils won't sign any further players, especially given that United have never really been synonymous with getting their business done early on in the window.

Here, we take a look at the best potential starting XI that Solskjaer could field in the 2020/21 campaign, and a few noteworthy alternatives he has up his sleeve.

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Manchester United's first-choice keeper David de Gea

Manchester United legend David de Gea has come under immense criticism over the last couple of years. After one of the most impressive individual campaigns by a goalkeeper in 2017/18, the Spaniard has been far from his best over this period. De Gea has made costly errors which led to his side, dropping crucial points in the race for the top four.

Advertisement

0 - Based on Opta's expected goals on target data (xGoT), David de Gea has conceded the same tally of goals that the model would expect the 'average' GK to concede over the last two PL seasons, compared to preventing 14 goals with his saves in the 2017-18 campaign alone. Regress? pic.twitter.com/eekug6tDr2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 20, 2020

Despite Dean Henderson returning to the club to fight it out for the number one spot with De Gea, the former Atletico Madrid keeper will be expected to resume his duties as United's go-to keeper. His form for Spain during the UEFA Nations League was promising, and De Gea is likely to be given another season as the number one at Old Trafford.

Also read: Top 5 young players of this football season (2019/20)